Rumoured Liverpool transfer target Alexis Mac Allister could be available for £60m this summer, with Brighton potentially willing to sell for that amount.

Has Mac Allister has a good season?

The 24-year-old is having a season to remember currently, shining on both the club and international stage and seeing his reputation enhanced greatly. He has been a key figure for Brighton, scoring eight goals in 26 Premier League games and helping them sit seventh in the table.

Meanwhile, Mac Allister also tasted World Cup glory with Argentina, proving to be an important box-to-box figure and even assisting Angel Di Maria in the final victory over France, following a superb team move.

The Argentine's performances mean that Brighton could find it difficult to keep hold of him beyond this season, with a number of top clubs circling for his signature. Liverpool are believed to be one of them, as they look to make noticeable changes to their midfield.

Now, a new update has emerged - one that suggests the Seagulls could be willing to sell Mac Allister on one condition.

Could Liverpool sign midfielder for £60m?

According to Football Insider, Brighton "could accept offers" for £60m this summer, with Liverpool and rivals Manchester United very much in the mix. When it comes to the Merseysiders, he is described as "one of their top targets", having backed out of making a move for Borussia Dortmund and England star Jude Bellingham.

The Seagulls are hopeful that a "bidding war" could take place for their player, upping the price in the process, with Chelsea also mentioned as possible suitors.

Mac Allister could be exactly what Liverpool are looking for in the summer transfer window, possessing the all-round game to be a hit at Anfield. His aforementioned eight league goals is an impressive return - the fact that none of the Reds' current midfielders have even scored twice in the competition this season sums up their issues in the middle of the park.

The Brighton has been hailed as "incredible" by compatriot and Manchester City legend Sergio Aguero and he could slot nicely into one of the No.8 roles, combining end product with a superb work ethic, having averaged 2.1 tackles per game in the league in 2022/23 to date.

The fact that Mac Allister now has Premier League experience is an added bonus, meaning he could come in and make the move seamlessly, rather than having to take time to adapt to his new surroundings.