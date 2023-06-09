Liverpool are ready to rival Barcelona for the signing of highly-rated Fenerbahce youngster Arda Guler this summer, according to a new transfer claim.

Who is Fenerbahce star Arda Guler?

The Reds are looking to enjoy a hugely productive summer transfer window, with a lack of signings in recent years arguably holding them back. They endured a very disappointing 2022/23 season, finishing fifth in the Premier League and falling way below previous standards, and it showed why three or four significant additions are required before the beginning of next season.

Midfield is clearly the area that is being focused on most heavily, with Alexis Mac Allister already arriving from Brighton and more additions expected.

That's where Guler comes into play, with the 18-year-old already linked with a move to Liverpool in the past. He has caught the eye for Fenerbahce this season, registering seven goal contributions (four goals and three assists) in the Turkish Super Lig.

Guler is an attack-minded central midfielder with the ability to play as a number ten or in the false nine role, and has been likened to a young Mesut Ozil due to his silky feet and eye for a pass.

Are Liverpool signing Guler?

According to Aksam [via Sport Witness], both Liverpool and Barca "want" to secure the services of Guler during the summer window, and the pair have "stepped in" and "accelerated attempts" to make it happen.

The report states that he has also played on the right wing this season, suggesting he could be a good backup for Mohamed Salah, although he is more known for his exploits in the middle. Fenerbahce are keen to keep hold of him for another year, with his current deal expiring in the summer of 2025.

Guler could be a really eye-catching signing by Liverpool - Andrea Pirlo has said there is "no limit to his potential" - not necessarily coming straight in as a key man, given his age, but proving to be a strong squad option and someone with a massive future in the game.

As mentioned, his versatility is a positive attribute, with Jurgen Klopp potentially liking the idea of using him in various positions, and he should only develop by training and playing alongside elite footballers at Anfield.

If Guler was to come in as an attacking option, it is still essential that two former central midfielders arrive at Liverpool this summer, with Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone two ideal additions, as the pair continue to be linked with moves to Merseyside.

Signing those three players alongside Mac Allister, with a left-sided centre-back also potentially coming in, would represent a top-class window for the Reds, strengthening their squad greatly in the process.