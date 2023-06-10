Liverpool are in the running to sign Bayern Munich and France defender Benjamin Pavard this summer, according to journalist Christian Falk.

Is Pavard set to leave Bayern Munich?

The £116,000-a-week Frenchman has been a strong servant for the Bundesliga giants since arriving from VfB Stuttgart back in 2019, making 162 appearances in total. He has also won the league title in all four seasons he has spent at the Allianz Arena, often proving to be a safe pair of hands at right-back.

It looks as though Pavard's time at Bayern has reached its conclusion, however, with his current deal expiring next year and the club looking to receive a fee for him this summer rather than losing him on a free transfer in 2024.

The 27-year-old is unlikely to be without suitors, given his status as a World Cup winner with France back in 2018 - he also scored an iconic goal against Argentina in the last-16 clash in that tournament - and with Liverpool potentially looking to sign another defender this summer, it looks as though they could be in the mix to snap up the Bayern man.

Are Liverpool in the mix to sign Pavard?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk provided a key update regarding Pavard's future, claiming that Liverpool are strong contenders to snap him up:

"Benjamin Pavard has informed the club that he wants to move in the summer. His agents are already talking to other clubs. Among them, Liverpool is now a hot candidate. "Previously, Chelsea and Barcelona were already known to be interested, as well as Italian clubs AC and Inter Milan."

Pavard could be a really astute signing by Liverpool in the summer transfer window, coming in as someone who can provide great depth at right-back, as well as centre-back if needed.

He could boost the squad depth at the Reds' disposal, and offer a very different type of player to Trent Alexander-Arnold - one who is more defensively resolute and solid in the role, having averaged 2.5 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game in the Bundesliga last season. Interestingly, Alexander-Arnold trailed well behind in both of those departments.

At 27, Pavard is now a hugely experienced player, but he is also relatively young still, meaning he could be a strong signing for Liverpool over the next four or five years, at least, having once been described as "brilliant" and someone who could "become a star" by France manager Didier Deschamps.