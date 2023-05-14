Liverpool are believed to be closing in on a £70m deal for Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister, according to an exciting new transfer rumour.

Will Mac Allister leave Brighton this summer?

The Seagulls star has enjoyed a brilliant season in the Premier League, scoring 10 goals but impressing with his all-round game in the middle of the park. He has also become a World Cup winner during the campaign, tasting glory with Argentina back in December, as his reputation has soared.

It is no surprise to see Mac Allister being linked with a move to some of English's biggest clubs this summer, with his time at Brighton almost certainly coming to an end. Liverpool are arguably the team who have been most strongly tipped to snap up the 24-year-old, as they look to make major midfield reinforcements.

Now, a new claim has emerged, suggesting the Reds could be closer than ever to getting their man.

Is Mac Allister heading to Liverpool?

According to The Mirror, Liverpool are "ready to end the race for World Cup winner Alexis Mac Allister with a £70million deal", with the Argentine "ready to commit his future" to the Merseysiders. Manchester United and Arsenal are also credited with interest, but negotiations with the Reds are "a long way down the line".

This is such an exciting update for Liverpool, with Mac Allister someone who could be absolutely perfect for them for so many reasons. He is an outstanding midfielder, possessing a combination of technical ability, end product, hard work and a good team ethic, with Sergio Aguero hailing him as a "very intelligent" footballer.

The Brighton ace is tailor-made to thrive in one of the No.8 roles currently being taken up by the likes of Jordan Henderson and Curtis Jones, with over two touches in the penalty area per 90 minutes, but also being defensively solid and providing over two tackles per game (via FBref).

At 24, the £50k-per-week ace Mac Allister should also only get better in the coming years, so Liverpool would be signing him as both an immediate starter and also someone who could remain at Anfield for close to a decade. It is a transfer that has so few negatives to it, if any, and it is now a case of the Reds making sure they beat the competition. A top-four finish would certainly help, in that respect, although that is still looking unlikely ahead of the final few games.