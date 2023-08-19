Highlights Liverpool have now completed the signing of Wataru Endo.

Cheick Doucoure is next up on the Reds' agenda.

Doucoure's defensive brilliance earned him Crystal Palace's Player of the Season award last term.

Liverpool have been strongly linked with signing Crystal Palace midfielder Cheick Doucoure this summer and a new update has revealed what their plans are for the Mali star.

What is Cheick Doucoure's salary?

The £47,000-a-week-earning Mali international has been an instant hit for the Eagles since arriving at Selhurst Park last summer, proving to be an influential performer in front of the defence.

Doucoure's performances certainly haven't gone unnoticed, with Liverpool eyeing him up as Fabinho's replacement in the defensive midfield role, having missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea. Palace are clearly desperate to retain the services of one of their most important players, however, so only a sizeable bid has a chance of being accepted.

Wataru Endo may have already joined from VfB Stuttgart, but there is still a feeling that one more midfielder is required in the summer transfer window, considering Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all moved on.

It looks as though Liverpool are still pushing to sign Doucoure before deadline day arrives, following a new update regarding his future.

What's the latest on Cheick Doucoure to Liverpool?

According to Football Insider, FSG do not plan to stop after the capture of Endo, seeing the Palace ace as a primary target, and £70m could be enough to get him:

"Liverpool are keen to follow the signing of Wataru Endo with the capture of Crystal Palace star Cheick Doucoure, sources have told Football Insider.

"Football Insider exclusively revealed news of the Reds’ interest in the midfielder earlier this summer (17 July) as they prepared to lose Fabinho and Jordan Henderson.

"Both players have since departed, while Endo, 30, was announced as a new Liverpool player on Friday (18 August). But Doucoure remains high on the Merseysiders’ list despite the Japan international’s arrival."

Doucoure should be considered Liverpool's best option to bring in this summer, with fellow target Ryan Gravenberch also a good choice, but someone who is less adept at shining in the No.6 role in comparison to the Malian.

The 23-year-old started 34 of Palace's 38 Premier League matches last season, showing what an important figure he was, and he averaged 2.3 tackles, 1.6 interceptions and 1.4 clearances per game in the competition, outlining his defensive brilliance. He also impressed on the opening day last weekend, completing three key passes in the Eagles' 1-0 victory away to newly-promoted Sheffield United.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai perfect additions in slightly more attack-minded midfield roles, Doucoure could be a great foil for the pair, making Liverpool a strong defensive unit and knitting things together nicely in the middle of the park.

Last Sunday's 1-1 draw away to Chelsea highlighted the need for a proper defensive midfielder to come in - Endo has to be seen as a squad player, considering he is 30 years of age and not exactly a high-profile addition - and the Palace hero has the potential to star at the base of the midfield for years to come, having been praised for being a player who can "do everything" by Seko Fofana.