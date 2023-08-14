Liverpool are still working hard on making new signings in the summer transfer window, with a new update suggesting that midfield is not the only area they want to strengthen.

Will Liverpool sign a centre-back?

The Reds started their 2023/24 season with a 1-1 draw away to Chelsea on Sunday afternoon, as their Premier League campaign got off to a solid, if slightlky flawed, opening.

There were positives and negatives to take from the performance overall, with some of Liverpool's attacking play devastating at times, not least for Luis Diaz's goal, but the defending leaving a lot to be desired.

It once again highlighted the need for midfield reinforcements to come in before deadline day arrives later this month, but that isn't the only area that needs strengthening.

Andy Robertson is still finding it hard to adjust to his tweaked role, with the Scot having to play more centrally at times in order to accommodate Trent Alexander-Arnold going into midfield, and an altnernative to him is required moving forward.

Goncalo Inacio has arguably emerged as the front-runner to come in and provide competition for places, with the Sporting CP star someone who is capable of playing at both centre-back and left-back. A new update has now emerged regarding Liverpool's pursuit of a new defender - one that should be met with positivity by supporters.

What's the latest on Liverpool's defender pursuit?

According to Football Insider, the Reds are still actively working to bring in a new defender between now and the end of the month, but the actual name remains a mystery:

"Liverpool have not abandoned plans to sign a defender before the transfer window shuts despite prioritising the capture of a midfield anchorman, sources have told Football Insider.

"The Merseysiders are assessing potential defender signing options and, should an opportunity arise, they are expected to make a late move to bring in reinforcements.

"This comes while Jurgen Klopp and the club’s recruitment team are working overtime to sign the specialist defensive midfielder that Sunday’s 1-1 draw at Chelsea showed once again the club so badly need. Nevertheless, it is believed the Reds are keen to press on with a move for a new centre-back."

This is exactly what Liverpool fans will want to hear, with so many expecting a fair amount of business to be completed before the end of August. Their £110m bid for Moises Caicedo is proof that FSG have allowed plenty of money to be spent this summer, and those funds now need to go towards signing at least one defensive midfielder and a left-sided centre-back.

On the face of it, Inacio looks like the perfect option in the latter role, with the 21-year-old already one of Sporting's most important and exciting players, despite his tender years. He played 33 times in the Primeira Liga last season, completing 90% of his passes.

He has also only has a reported €45m (£38.8m) release clause, so he would come in as a relatively cheap option in the current climate, and there would still be plenty of money left over to spend on the midfield.