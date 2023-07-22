Juventus winger Federico Chiesa would prefer to join Liverpool instead of Newcastle United this summer, according to a new transfer update.

How much does Federico Chiesa earn?

The 25-year-old, who currently earns £149,000 per week, has already enjoyed a successful career, most famously winning Euro 2020 with Italy and proving to be an influential performer for them at the tournament.

At club level, Chiesa has also impressed, initially coming to mainstream attention with some impressive performances for Fiorentina, which earned him a move to Juventus. He has registered 42 goal contributions (22 goals and 20 assists) in 94 appearances for the Turin giants, proving to be a potent threat in attack.

That being said, the Italian hasn't always managed to nail down a regular starting berth for his current club, with injuries and form sometimes getting in the way. His current deal expires in the summer of 2025, but it could be that he is allowed to join a new team in the current transfer window.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for Chiesa in the recent past and it is a rumour that is refusing to go away.

Could Liverpool sign Federico Chiesa?

According to journalist Marco Guidi, who was speaking to TV Play [via Sport Witness], the Italy international could be a potential target for both the Reds and Newcastle. Bayern Munich are also in the conversation, with his preference being to seal a move to a 'top club':

“The player would be more inclined to sign for a classic top club, such as Liverpool or Bayern Munich. If Newcastle have the economic strength they will try to take Chiesa. The Newcastle option could only be taken into consideration at the end of the transfer market, in the case of few offers on the plate."

There is no doubting Chiesa's pedigree as a footballer, with the Juve man a hugely dangerous attacking player on his day - Cristiano Ronaldo even reportedly wanted him to join him at Manchester United when he returned to Old Trafford for a second stint at the club.

Former Italy defender Alessandro Pierini has described his compatriot as "world-class" in the past, adding that he "has all the ability and desire of a great player", and there is no doubt he could be a new attacking hero at Liverpool.

The Reds are already extremely well-stocked in that area, however, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo all representing strong options, so it would be a surprise to see the club fork out big money on Chiesa, especially when midfield and defence are more important areas to strengthen.

In the future, Chiesa could potentially be a great signing, especially with Salah's contract slowly running down, but it is hard to see how he would start matches on a regular basis and remain happy with so much competition for places already.

It would, therefore, be a big surprise to see him in a Liverpool shirt ahead of the new Premier League season, unless one of the attackers suddenly leaves, which isn't expected to happen.