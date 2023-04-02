Liverpool will externally appoint a new sporting director to replace Julian Ward at the end of the season, according to journalist David Lynch.

New Liverpool sporting director incoming?

The Reds are having a season to forget, beginning the campaign as Premier League title challengers but now looking unlikely to finish in the top four. There have been so many reasons for their struggles, from physical and mental fatigue to a lack of confidence, but it isn't only on-pitch issues that have been a problem.

Away from the field, Liverpool have also been going through a tumultuous period, with the influential Michael Edwards leaving his role as sporting director last summer. He was replaced by Ward, in what looked like a seamless transition, but the latter has since announced that he will also leave this once this season reaches its conclusion.

This lack of stability certainly hasn't helped matters and the club are now looking for a successor to Ward and it is essential that they nail their appointment, bringing in someone who can enjoy a strong working relationship with Jurgen Klopp, proving to be an expert in the transfer market in the process.

Will it be an external appointment?

According to Football Insider's Lynch, Liverpool's incoming new sporting director will be an "external appointment with past experience of a similar role". Current head of recruitment Dave Fallows is mentioned as "one of the names to have been linked with a promotion", should the club make an in-house appointment, but that now looks unlikely.

Instead, the Reds are looking to bring in someone from outside the club - an individual who already knows the role inside out - in what could be a pivotal moment in the summer, or even before then.

It cannot be stressed enough how important nailing the correct sporting director is this summer, with the influence Edwards enjoyed during his time in the role highlighting how important a position it is. He was responsible for so many huge pieces of Liverpool transfer business during the Klopp era, from Sadio Mane to Mohamed Salah, and bringing in an individual of similar ability could be game-changing moment for the Reds.

If they are to return of the glory days that have deserted them this season, they need to have everyone pulling in the same direction and excelling in their respective jobs, highlighting why Ward must be replaced by someone who is very accomplished.