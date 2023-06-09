Liverpool have reportedly "significantly raised" their offer to Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga, ahead of a potential summer move.

Is Veiga a Liverpool target?

The Reds enjoyed an extremely productive week, announcing the signing of Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister, who has joined on a long-term deal. It feels like a hugely significant piece of transfer business by Liverpool, who have been crying out for midfield reinforcements for so long now, but the hope is that their work is far from done there.

While Mac Allister is an excellent player who should no doubt strengthen Jurgen Klopp's side, more midfielders are needed, and reports suggest they have also agreed personal terms with Khephren Thuram.

Another player who has been linked with a summer move to Anfield in recent days is Veiga, who is fresh off the back of an excellent season with Celta. The £34million-rated youngster scored 11 times and chipped in with a further four assists in La Liga in 2022/23, outlining his eye for goal and creativity, and the attributes that he would bring to a Liverpool midfield that has too often lacked guile and end product.

It looks as though the Reds' interest isn't going away any time soon, according to a new update.

What's the latest on Veiga to Liverpool?

In a new update by Sport [via Sport Witness], Liverpool have now "significantly raised" their offer to the player, with interest in Veiga now "at its peak". A number of different clubs are believed to be interested in snapping up the highly-rated 21-year-old.

The report goes on to add that the Celta star is getting "closer and closer" to securing a move to the Premier League, with the Reds having a "certain advantage" over their rivals and an ability to "satisfy" Celta's demands.

Veiga could be such an exciting signing of Liverpool decide to add him to their list of new arrivals, while the likes of Thuram and Manu Kone represent more defensive-minded options.

At 21, the Spaniard would be coming in as a long-term acquisition with an extremely high ceiling, but his aforementioned numbers show that he is already at a level where he can shine in one of Europe's top leagues. Football talent scout Jacek Kulig had hailed him for having a "great season", while Sport have lauded his "amazing ability" in the past, too.

Along with Mac Allister, Veiga could help make Liverpool are far more potent force in the attacking third from midfield - Curtis Jones was their top scorer in that area with three league goals last term - but he also averaged 1.2 tackles and fouls apiece in the league in 2022/23, showing that he can also do the dirty work.