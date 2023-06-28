Liverpool are thought to be leading the race to sign highly-rated Celta Vigo midfielder Gabri Veiga this summer, according to a fresh update.

Did Veiga shine last season?

The Spaniard enjoyed an eye-catching season for his current side in 2022/23 and was the club's third-best performer over the course of the previous campaign. Veiga proved to be a reliable source of goals from midfield, scoring 11 times and also chipping in with four assists across 36 appearances in La Liga.

Liverpool have been linked with a move for the 21-year-old a number of times in recent months, seeing him as one of their primary midfield targets. The Reds have already brought in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton, but a couple more signings are required in that area and the Celta Vigo gem could be one who comes in.

Now, a new update regarding Veiga's future certainly suggests that the Reds, and by extension new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, are serious about snapping up the youngster.

Are Liverpool favourites to sign Veiga?

According to The Transfer Room, Liverpool are in fact now the front-runners to sign Veiga before the new Premier League season begins:

"Sources close to The Transfer Room have claimed that Liverpool are well ahead of any club in the race for Veiga. Chelsea, who were pushing hard, have now taken a step back and are assessing other targets. The main 'problem' with the deal for Liverpool is the €40million release clause. "Despite Chelsea dropping their interest in the Spanish midfielder, two other Premier League sides, Newcastle United & Manchester United are also following his future closely. Even though Liverpool are now leading the race, many twists and turns could still take place as his future will not be decided until he returns back from the U21 Euros which is taking place currently."

This is a very positive update regarding Liverpool's pursuit of Veiga, suggesting that he could well be the next man through the door at Anfield, joining Mac Allister in transforming an ageing Reds midfield.

His performances last season showed exactly what he is capable of - football talent scout Jacek Kulig lauded his "great season" - and he already has 49 appearances to his name in La Liga, showing that he can compete at the highest level.

At 21, Veiga, labelled as a "very electric player" by Fabrizio Romano, would be considered both an immediate key squad player and a future star - he may have to accept not being a guaranteed starter from the off, especially given Curtis Jones' end-of-season form - and if he came in along with either Khephren Thuram or Romeo Lavia, it could continue a highly productive summer.