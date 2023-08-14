Liverpool have already identified an alternative to Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia, but a new report has revealed they face yet another battle with a huge club to win his signature.

Who is Ibrahim Sangare?

The Reds are desperately in need of a new defensive midfielder before the current transfer window closes later this month, with Caicedo opting to join Chelsea after a battle to sign him and Lavia hanging in the balance too.

Jurgen Klopp's side looked worryingly open in Sunday'a 1-1 draw at Stamford Bridge in the Premier League, with Alexis Mac Allister tasked taking up the No.6 role - a position he rarely played in during his time at Brighton - and opportunities given up at will by the visitors.

If an out-and-out defensive midfielder doesn't come in as soon as possible, it is going to hamper Liverpool's chances of mounting a genuine title challenge hugely, and also affect their hopes of getting back into the Champions League next season.

It is clear that the money is there to spend, considering they had a record-breaking £110m bid for Caicedo accepted, and PSV enforcer Ibrahim Sangare could be a great option.

The 25-year-old has become a key player for the Eredvisie giants since arriving from Toulouse back in 2020, making 136 appearances and also winning 31 caps for the Ivory Coast, scoring nine goals for his country for good measure.

Sangare's current PSV deal doesn't expire until the summer of 2027, but it could be that a sizeable bid from another club is enoguh to prise him away in this month.

Will Liverpool sign Ibrahim Sangare?

Taking to Twitter, journalist and PSV insider Rik Elfrink claimed that Liverpool want Sangare and he has a roughly £32m release clause, but they face competition for his signature:

"Sangare is therefore in the picture at Bayern and Liverpool and more clubs. How heavy in the picture will become apparent in the short term.

"For PSV it does not matter in terms of revenue: 37.5 million has previously been reported as the price for the clause. Who pays, decides. And PSV has already received Schouten."

6 foot 3 Sangare could be exactly what Liverpool are looking for this summer, in terms of a dominant figure who can excel in front of the defence, giving the likes of Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott more attacking freedom in the process.

The Ivorian has been described as an "extraordinary" player by former PSV and Ajax manager Aad de Mos in the past, highlighting his potential, and he is at the perfect point in his career to enjoy a fresh challenge and excel for one of Europe's leading clubs.

Last season, Sangare averaged 3.7 tackles per game in the Europa League, showing what a tenacious influence he is off the ball, but he also scored five league goals, outlining the attacking threat that he can pose, too.

Ideally, Liverpool would sign both the PSV ace and Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia this summer, giving Klopp two great options in the No.6 role, with a left-sided centre-back also taking precedence, such as Sporting CP's highly-rated youngster Goncalo Inacio, who has been strongly linked with a move to Anfield.