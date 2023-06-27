Liverpool are likely to sign two more midfielders and a centre-back during the summer transfer window, according to a positive update from journalist James Pearce.

How many signings do Liverpool need?

The 2022/23 season was a tough one for the Reds, as they finished fifth in the Premier League and failed to hit the heights of previous years.

There were times when Liverpool's squad looked ageing and in need of an injection of youth, so it is only natural that a number of new faces are expected to arrive before the new campaign gets underway.

World Cup-winning star Alexis Mac Allister has already come in from Brighton, immediately helping improve a struggling midfield, but the Reds' transfer business cannot afford to end there.

What's Pearce said about Liverpool's signings?

Writing in a Q&A for The Athletic, Pearce provided an update on Liverpool's transfer situation, backing several important new signings to come in over the next month or two:

"I’d say it’s realistic (not guaranteed) that Liverpool will sign two more midfielders and a centre-back this summer. They need to address areas of weakness in the squad. Anything less would be disappointing. "Jurgen Klopp said that ideally all business would be done by the start of pre-season training on July 8 (the international group report back to Kirkby on July 11). "He also added the caveat that things might drag on. It’s worth remembering that the Under-21 Euros don’t finish until July 8, with those players set to have three weeks off after their involvement ends."

This is exactly the kind of update that Liverpool fans will want to hear, with three new midfielders - including Mac Allister - almost essential this summer.

With Naby Keita, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Arthur all moving on, a lack of depth is now apparent, while there are definite question marks over whether the likes of Fabinho, Jordan Henderson and Thiago are now past their best.

Bringing in someone like Nicolo Barella, for example, would ideally be the best possible midfield business by Liverpool, transforming them in the middle of the park, although high-potential additions like Khephren Thuram and Romeo Lavia would also be strong options.

Meanwhile, acquiring the signature of a left-footed centre-back who can also play at left-back is important, with VfL Wolfsburg youngster Micky van de Ven arguably the best target, allowing him to compete with Virgil van Dijk and Andy Robertson for minutes, among others.