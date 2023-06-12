Liverpool have not given up hope of signing Southampton captain James Ward-Prowse this summer, as they wait for Saints to lower his price tag.

Have Liverpool been linked with Ward-Prowse move?

The 28-year-old did his best to keep the south coast club in the Premier League last season, scoring nine goals and chipping in with four assists in the competition, but they still finished bottom of the table last month.

With Southampton now heading into the Championship next term, it looks almost certain that Ward-Prowse will find a new club this summer, and Liverpool are one of the teams who have been backed to make a move for him.

The Reds are looking to do major surgery to their midfield before the start of next season, with Alexis Mac Allister already added, and it could that the Saints skipper is a target as the summer goes on.

What's the latest on Ward-Prowse to Liverpool?

According to The Daily Mail, Liverpool are "prepared to play the waiting game" with Ward-Prowse, with the report claiming that "prospective buyers have so far been put off Saints £50million asking price."

It goes on to add that "here is a feeling the south coast club will have to drop their asking price nearer the end of the window" with fellow Premier League clubs Newcastle United and West Ham both believed to be "monitoring" the situation ahead of possible bids for him.

Ward-Prowse would be a signing that could potentially divide opinion among the Liverpool fanbase, with positive and negatives surrounding the move. He is a hugely experienced player now, having made 343 appearances in the Premier League, while former Southampton manager Nathan Jones has even described him as "world-class", outlining his quality.

His set-piece delivery is magnificent - arguably as good as anyone in the country - but he is also strong off the ball, averaging 1.7 tackles and 1.4 interceptions per hame in the league last season.

That being said, Ward-Prowse does turn 29 later this year, meaning he wouldn't represent a long-term signing like Mac Allister, Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone, while the money that Saints could demand means it could be a poor value-for-money signing.

For that reason, Liverpool would be wise to steer clear of a move for the 11-time capped England international, unless Southampton drop their asking price significantly and the player himself is happy to sign a relatively short-term deal.