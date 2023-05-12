Liverpool are one of a number of clubs who are interested in signing OGC Nice centre-back Jean-Clair Todibo this summer, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Is Todibo impressing for Nice?

The 23-year-old has become a key player for his current club, catching the eye with his displays at the heart of their defence in recent times. This season, he has started 30 matches in Ligue 1, averaging 3.2 clearances per game and enjoying an 89.1% pass completion rate, showing what a competent all-round player he is.

Todibo may be contracted to Nice until the summer of 2027, but his performances won't be going unnoticed and he could look for a fresh challenge at the end of the season, with his side unlikely to make it into European competition.

Liverpool may well be on the lookout for a new centre-back in the summer transfer window, with both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez enduring below-par seasons, and Virgil van Dijk not getting any younger. Now, it looks as though the Nice starlet could be a summer target, according to a new claim.

Could Todibo join Liverpool this summer?

Taking to Twitter, Romano said that the Reds are one of three big Premier League clubs interested in signing Todibo in the summer window:

"Understand Newcastle, Manchester Utd and Liverpool scouts were in attendance at Nice-Rennes game to monitor Jean Clair Todibo. French centre back could get top club move in the summer - with price tag understood to be around €45m."

Todibo could be exactly what Liverpool are after this summer, coming in as someone who can be a strong backup for Van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, but also push them for regular playing time. At 23, he should only improve as the years pass, and learning from the calibre of centre-backs currently at Anfield would surely only aid his development.

The Frenchman has been described as "one of the most underrated CBs in Europe at the moment" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, as well as someone who is the "complete package", highlighting what a big prospect he is.

The £21,000-a-week defender is clearly a wanted man, however, given Newcastle United and Manchester United's rumoured interest, so Champions League qualification could ultimately be key when it comes to who Todibo chooses in the summer. That should be an extra incentive for Liverpool in these final few Premier League games this season, as they look to seal what has looked like an unlikely top-four finish for some time now.