Liverpool are interested in signing Rennes and Belgium attacker Jeremy Doku in the summer transfer window, according to a fresh claim.

Have Liverpool been linked with Doku before?

The 21-year-old has been seen as a potential target for the Reds in the past, although a move for him has never materialised over the years, as he forges an impressive career for himself.

Currently plying his trade at Rennes, Doku has become a key player for the Ligue 1 side, scoring six goals and registering two assists in the league last season, as well as two of the latter in the Europa League. The winger has also caught the eye for Belgium since making his debut, netting twice in 14 caps, and possibly being seen as a long-term starter as he matures with age.

With Liverpool looking to enjoy a busy summer in the transfer market, it looks as though their interest in Doku isn't yet dead in the water.

What's the latest on Doku to Liverpool?

According to journalist Mohamed Toubache-Ter on Twitter [via Get French Football News], the Reds' level of intrigue is "powerful", suggesting a move is far from out of the question this summer.

Not a huge amount else is provided on the matter, which suggests a bid hasn't been tabled, but it certainly looks as though Anfield is a potential next destination for the Belgian.

Doku is a massive talent who could have a big future in the game - journalist Robin Bairner has described him as "devastating" in the past - so in many ways, it is exciting to see him being linked with a move to Anfield. That being said, there have to be questions marks over whether Liverpool actually need to bring him in right now, considering they already have Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo as strong attacking options.

It is hard to see where Doku would fit in, especially in terms of playing regular football, with his preferred right-sided role filled by Salah, who is one of the most indispensable players at the club and has been a regular over the years, scoring 186 Liverpool goals in 306 appearances.

If the Rennes star was happy to warm the substitutes' bench most weeks, possibly playing a role as an impact substitute looking to break through down the line, then a move that could work out - he could be viewed as a long-term starter - but the Reds' money could be spent on more pressing areas of the pitch, such as midfield.