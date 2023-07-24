Liverpool are expressing an interest in signing Fulham midfielder Joao Palhinha in the summer transfer window, according to an update from journalist Sacha Tavolieri.

How old is Joao Palhinha?

It is no secret that the Reds are looking to freshen up the average age in their midfield this summer, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain already leaving the club, and both Fabinho and Jordan Henderson set to join them.

A huge change is taking place at Liverpool in that area of the pitch, and while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai represent exciting young signings approaching their primes, just bringing in those two simply isn't enough ahead of the new Premier League season.

Someone is now on the club's radar is Palhinha, who is 28 years of age and fresh off the back of a superb first season in a Fulham shirt. He was a dominant presence in the middle of the park throughout the campaign, winning more tackles than any other player in the league, with his tally of 147 well clear of Moises Caicedo (100) in second place.

An update has now emerged regarding the Reds' potential interest in the Portugal international, as they eye up a more experienced addition to go alongside the youthful exubernace they've added so far.

Could Liverpool sign Joao Palhinha?

Taking to Twitter, Tavolieri claimed that Palhinha is now being looked at as a potential midfield addition by Liverpool alongside Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia, as the Reds look for further signings:

"Fulham FC now seeking for solutions for likely departure of João Palhinha in the market. The London club asks for €60m to sell the player.

"Liverpool FC as the most keen club to get him. He could be the choosen one near by Romeo Lavia's affair in the midfield. Movements and developments are expected for next week on both cases. Wait & see."

Palhinha has the potential to be a fantastic signing for Liverpool if their interest is genuine, considering the many attributes he possesses as a footballer.

Last season, the Reds looked so devoid of energy and an ability to cover ground, but the Fulham ace is a machine in that area of his game, averaging 4.2 tackles per game, as well as 2.1 aerial duel wins.

Palhinha is far from just a defence-minded midfielder with limited technical ability, however, with three league goals coming his way in 2022/23 and also an 83% pass completion rate. Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp described him as "brilliant" during the campaign, adding that he has a "real presence" about him.

The fact that the 21-cap Portugal international is 28 is the one big drawback, however, in terms of bringing him in on a long-term deal and seeing his peak drift by too quickly, but his fitness levels do suggests that he could remain at a high level for four or five years.

The positives certainly outweigh the negatives for Liverpool when it comes to signing Palhinha, and if they could bring in both him and Lavia in place of Fabinho and Henderson, it could end up being a big upgrade, considering the Reds pair aren't the players they used to be.