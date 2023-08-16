Highlights Liverpool have identified two top targets for their number six position.

Joao Palhinha is one of the preferred options after his incredible season for Fulham.

Despite his age, Palhinha's tackling ability and physical presence could make him an excellent target for Liverpool.

Liverpool are reportedly interested in a host of midfielders this summer, but two currently jump out from the crowd, following a fresh update.

How many midfielders are Liverpool signing?

The Reds had all sorts of problems in the middle of the park last season, with so many individuals struggling for different reasons throughout the campaign.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson were shadows of the players they used to be, which highlights why Liverpool were happy to sell them this summer, while the likes of Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were unavailable far too often with injury problems.

While Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai coming in has bolstered the midfield options at Jurgen Klopp's disposal, it is still paramount that at least one more addition comes in between now and the end of the current transfer window.

In fact, two signings are arguably needed, with the No.6 role desperately in need of strengthening, as there is no natural option in that role currently existing at Anfield.

Having missed out on both Moises Caicedo and Romeo Lavia to Chelsea, the search is now on to find alternatives, and it looks as though there are a couple of standout options.

Will Liverpool sign Joao Palhinha?

According to The Daily Mail, Palhinha is one of six midfield targets Liverpool are looking at in the remainder of the transfer window, with the Fulham man seen as one of the two the best options alongside Crystal Palace's Cheick Doucoure:

"Liverpool face a race against time to land much-needed reinforcements in midfield with Fulham's Joao Palhinha and Crystal Palace youngster Cheick Doucoure among the favoured options.

"Fulham's combative midfielder Palhinha, who led the league for successful tackles last term, is believed to be the most admired of the options. However, the club is unsure whether to stump up the £60million-plus it would take to pry the 28-year-old away from Craven Cottage."

Palhinha may not be the perfect option for Liverpool this summer, compared to Caicedo and Lavia for example, but he could still be an excellent signing. At 28, he certainly isn't getting any younger, and he would cost money despite that, but he made more tackles than any other player in the Premier League last season, with his overall tally of 147 tackles far higher than Caicedo (100) in second place.

Palhinha's ability to cover ground at will and be a big physical presence made him such an influential player for Fulham, leading Former Liverpool midfielder Jamie Redknapp to say that the Portuguese has a "real presence" about him, also calling him "fantastic".

If the Reds could get him and one more in, their midfield would suddenly look far more well-stocked, though whether they could afford both Palhinha and Doucoure, who they are said to be advancing for, is not known.