Liverpool could still make a move for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, according to an update from Bundesliga journalist Christian Falk.

How much does Manu Kone earn?

The Reds' midfield looks set for a huge overhaul this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already coming in as exciting signings, and James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving after their respective contracts expired.

Meanwhile, doubts surround the futures of Jordan Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago, following rumours of move away from Anfield, so it could be all change in the middle of the park ahead of the start of the 2023/24 Premier League season.

One player who has been linked with a move to Liverpool in the recent past is the £37,000-a-week-earning Kone, who was seen as a strong defensive target, prior to the more attack-minded Szoboszlai coming in from RB Leipzig. While talks over a move appeared to have cooled lately, a new update has breathed new life into the saga.

Are Liverpool signing Manu Kone?

Speaking to Caught Offside, Falk claimed that new Liverpool sporting director Jorg Schmadtke could look to bring in Kone this summer, depending on the severity of the injury he sustained on international duty:

"Jorg Schmadtke made clear that it won’t happen between Liverpool and Micky van de Ven. At Liverpool, Jurgen Klopp is saying what he wants in the market and Schmadkte is making plans from this.

"We’ve been previously talking about Manu Kone, for example. He had a knee injury at the European U21 Championship, so it will take time, as he can’t pass any medical tests at the moment. So this could be a topic that will be interesting for English clubs like Liverpool.

"Schmadtke has an eye on him. So these are things in the background that Schmadtke is doing at the moment."

Seeing Kone back on the table is an exciting update to hear for Liverpool fans, with the 22-year-old someone who has been an influential performer for Monchengladbach in recent times. Last season, the Frenchman started 30 Bundesliga matches, completing 87.3% of his passes in that time and also averaging 2.5 tackles per game in the competition.

Predominantly a defensive midfielder, the youngster could provide balance in the middle of the park behind Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, and other more attack-minded options like Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott, while Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia could also come in as competition, should at least one or two of Henderson, Fabinho or Thiago leave.

Kone was described as "fantastic" and a "one-man army in midfield" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig last season, following an outstanding performance against eventual Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich, and he would come in as both a regular starter from the off, and someone who could grow into a genuine force at Liverpool as the year pass, only improving as his all-round game matures.

What is certain is that at least one more midfielder is needed for the Reds in the current transfer window, in terms of bolstering the squad after big problems in the middle of the park last season, but it is starting to feel like two more would be the best outcome.