Liverpool's appointment of Jorg Schmadtke as their new sporting director is now thought to be "imminent", according to a fresh update.

What's the sporting director situation at Liverpool?

It has been a tough season for the Reds, with Premier League title aspirations existing back in August, but a fifth-place finish eventually coming their way after a string of poor results. It is a campaign that has seen a number of players struggle, including the likes of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, but there have also been issues off the field.

The influential Michael Edwards left his role as sporting director last year, having been the mastermind behind the signings of Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane, among many others, and he was replaced in the role by Julian Ward. It was then announced late last year that he would step down at the end of this season, potentially suggesting that all is not running as smoothly as it once did at Anfield.

The search has been on to find Ward's successor and Schmadtke has emerged as a front-runner in recent weeks, having most recently been sporting director at Wolfsburg. Now, a significant update has emerged - one that suggests his appointment is now a matter if when, rather than if.

Is Schmadtke set to become Reds' sporting director?

According to Sky Sports Germany [via Sport Witness], "nothing can go wrong" with regards to Schmadtke heading to Liverpool, with an announcement now believed to be "imminent". The Reds want him in charge as soon as possible, in order to bring stability to the club before the summer transfer window opens.

It is stated that he will work closely with Klopp on potential signings, with his main area of focus being the Bundesliga, given his experience in that league.

Nailing the right replacement for Ward is absolutely essential for Liverpool this summer, with the role of sporting director such an important one in football these days, not least their eye for new signings and the relationship they have with the manager.

While Schmadtke is reportedly a controversial character at times, with a penchant for falling out with people, Klopp has picked him out for a reason and he is to be trusted with such decisions, as something of a new era begins at Anfield, following the departure of the likes of Roberto Firmino, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain at the end of the season.