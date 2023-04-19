Former Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Weidenfeller says he is "convinced" that Liverpool will go back in for Jude Bellingham.

What's happening with Bellingham currently?

The future of the 19-year-old has been one of the biggest talking points in the transfer market throughout this season, given his reputation as a generational talent. He has been widely expected to leave Dortmund at the end of this season, with his current deal expiring in 2025 meaning this is likely their best chance to receive a massive sum.

Various big clubs have been tipped to sign Bellingham in the summer window, but Liverpool have often been seen as the front-runners, with a move to Anfield seemingly appealing most to the player himself. Unfortunately, the Reds recently dropped out of the race to sign him, however, admitting that he can't justify blowing so much of their transfer budget on one player.

Now, an intriguing new update is doing the rounds - one that suggests the Merseysiders may not have given up hope of signing the highly-rated England midfielder just yet.

Will Reds go back in for superstar?

Taking to Twitter, journalist Jan Aage Fjortoft relaid Weidenfeller's comments regarding Liverpool's pursuit of Bellingham:

"I am convinced that Liverpool will come back to Dortmund and ask about Bellingham again."

This is certainly an encouraging claim from someone who could be a reliable source, given Weidenfeller's links with Dortmund - he played 453 times for the Bundesliga giants - although it is still hard to see a deal happening this summer, in terms of Liverpool's financial situation.

Their biggest hope is perhaps that Bellingham decides to stay put at Dortmund for one more season, still seeing the Reds as the best option for him and turning down the likes of Manchester City and Real Madrid in the process. He could then potentially move to Anfield next year instead, at which point Jurgen Klopp will hopefully have a far better squad and be able to go big on one player.

Bellingham would be the perfect signing if Liverpool could get a deal over the line, scoring ten times and registering five assists for Dortmund this season, as well as averaging a 90.3% pass completion rate for England at the 2022 World Cup. He is already a superb player, despite not even hitting his 20s yet, and his talent and dynamism could help transform what has become an ageing and one-dimensional Reds midfield.