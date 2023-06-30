Liverpool are still interested in signing Juventus winger Federico Chiesa this summer, a new transfer rumour from Italy has claimed.

Are Liverpool linked with Chiesa?

It is no secret that the Reds are in the market for a number of midfielders this summer, with Alexis Mac Allister hopefully the first of several to come in, and with the likes of Khephren Thuram, Manu Kone, Ryan Gravenbarch and Dominik Szoboszlai all seemingly in the conversation.

Szoboszlai in particular seems likely to sign, with a report from Melissa Reddy on Friday detailing that the player is keen to join and the Reds are "pressing" to get a deal done.

While that appears to be Liverpool's primary area of focus, that's not to say that other additions won't come in, too, with a new centre-back potentially on the cards. Another attacker also isn't out of the question, with the departure of the legendary Roberto Firmino opening up a space in the squad.

One player who has been linked with a move to Anfield recently is Chiesa, whose future at Juventus is up in the air, with his current deal expiring at the end of the 2024/25 season. It is a rumour that is refusing to go away, suggesting that the transfer could be a genuine possibility.

What's the latest Liverpool transfer news?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Liverpool have "expressions of interest" in the £54,000-a-week Chiesa this summer, with the Reds having "the charm of the history club on their side".

The report also adds that Jurgen Klopp personally "greatly respects" the 41-cap and four-goal Italy international, and he could "offer him the chance of playing as an advanced winger".

Chiesa is a fantastic player who could be such an eye-catching signing for Liverpool, given the blistering pace and directness that he possesses out wide, helping him register 42 goal contributions (22 goals and 20 assists) in 94 appearances for Juve.

There is an argument to say that a new forward isn't needed this summer, however, with Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Darwin Nunez, Diogo Jota and Cody Gakpo already battling for regular minutes.

It is hard to see how Klopp would be able to keep six top-class options happy, and at the same time, for the club to be able to afford both Chiesa and more midfielders.

Should Liverpool have a genuine chance of signing Chiesa they should certainly consider it - he has been hailed as "unpredictable" by Antonio Di Natale and "one of the most exciting players around" by journalist Josh Bunting - but only if it is financially viable, and it won't affect the rest of their summer transfer business.