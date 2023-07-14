Liverpool are "working on" more midfield signings during the summer transfer window regardless of who leaves the club, and Romeo Lavia is definitely a target, according to renowned journalist Fabrizio Romano.

Which players are leaving Liverpool?

The Reds are going through a tumultuous time of things at the moment, with a huge amount of drama seemingly happening in their midfield.

Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all departed Anfield after their contracts expires last month, while Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai have joined from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, which certainly seem like positive moves.

All of a sudden however, a fresh twist has seen both Jordan Henderson and Fabinho strongly linked with moves to Saudi Arabia, while Thiago has been backed to make a return to Barcelona before the 2023/24 season gets underway.

Liverpool clearly struggled greatly in the middle of the park last season, with the lack of legs and quality in that area playing a key role in the Reds finishing fifth in the Premier League, but such drastic changes as this still could leave a mark.

Now, a new update has emerged regarding Liverpool's midfield situation - one that suggests the Merseysiders' incoming transfer business is far from over this summer.

What's the latest on Liverpool's midfield signings?

Writing on Twitter, Romano said that the Reds are still eyeing a move for highly-rated Southampton youngster Lavia, and that he is unlikely to be the only other addition to the midfield:

"Liverpool are actively working to sign a new midfielder - this has always been the plan even before Al Ettifaq bid for Henderson. Romeo Lavia on the list since two weeks ago but still no official bid. Liverpool are also working on other options."

This is good to hear, with the idea of Liverpool moving on so many midfielders and not plugging the gap something that would be negligent from owners FSG. If such a high amount of outgoings occurs, there simply have to be a similar number of incomings, or the Reds could again find themselves short of options in the middle of the park despite improving the average quality.

Lavia seemingly remains the top target currently, and he has the ability to be Fabinho's long-term successor in the No.6, having performed so well there for Southampton last season despite their relegation to the Championship, averaging 2.1 tackles per match in the league.

There is an element of sense in selling Henderson, Fabinho and Thiago, should the right offers come along, but equally, moving on all three feels like too big a change, having a negative impact on the experience within the squad, especially with Milner, Keita and Oxlade-Chamberlain all not around, too.

Selling one and keeping two feels like the most sensible option, with the remaining pair staying on as a squad options rather than regular starters, with Mac Allister and Szoboszlai going straight into the first-choice starting lineup alongside hopefully one other new face.

It is going to be massive period in Liverpool's summer coming up, and with the new Premier League season not too far away now, these issues have to be resolved sooner rather than later, in order for Jurgen Klopp's men to be primed for an assault on the title.