Liverpool remain interested in signing both Khephren Thuram and Manu Kone in the summer transfer window, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

Are Thuram and Kone key targets for Liverpool?

The Reds have already some business significant transfer business since the end of the season, bringing in Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton. He feels like a great addition, adding youth and energy in an area that has lacked it for too long, but he cannot be the only addition in the middle of the park.

It is essential that another couple of faces come in, ensuring that Liverpool are a completely different animal in the engine room next term, and Thuram and Kone have arguably emerged as the two players most likely to join Mac Allister at Anfield.

The duo, who are currently at Nice and Borussia Monchengladbach respectively, are both highly-rated young prospects who could cost big money, and it doesn't look as though the Reds' interest is waning in the slightest.

What's the latest on Thuram and Konate to Anfield?

Speaking to Give Me Sport, Jacobs said that Thuram and Kone are both still primary summer targets for Liverpool:

"They definitely want to bring in another midfielder. The Thuram and Koné talks are legit. Liverpool have certainly enquired about those two players, so both are ones to watch."

This is another encouraging update regarding Thuram and Kone, with the 22-year-old pair looking like the strongest options to add to the midfield alongside Mac Allister.

Both have a priceless ability to cover ground and shine in box-to-box roles, much in the same way Jordan Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum used to at their peak, but they are also top-class technical footballers, making them the full package.

Thuram registered six goal contributions (two goals and four assists) for Nice in Ligue 1 last season, also averaging one key pass per game, while Kone enjoyed a tally of 2.5 tackles per match and an 87.3% pass completion rate in the Bundesliga.

To suddenly have those two and Mac Allister in Liverpool's midfield could give them a completely different look next season - Fabinho could be so much better in the No.6 role with more legs around him - and with the rest of the teams almost picking itself, the new signings could have the ability to make the Reds a genuine force again.

With the likes of Henderson, Thiago, Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott and Stefan Bajcetic all good options, too, Jurgen Klopp would have a plethora of quality and depth at his disposal.