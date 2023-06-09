Liverpool have "verbally agreed" personal terms with Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram, according to an exciting update from journalist Jacques Talbot.

Which midfielders are Liverpool signing?

The Reds have made it plainly clear that they are aiming to do some significant midfield surgery in the summer window, with constant links to new players emerging. On Thursday, Alexis Mac Allister was confirmed as a Liverpool player, with the Argentine completing a move from Brighton and coming in as a hugely exciting signing.

It would be a massive surprise if the Merseysiders stopped there, however, and Thuram is another player who has been tipped to make the switch to Anfield. The £14,000-a-week star enjoyed an excellent 2022/23 season with Nice, scoring twice and registering four assists in Ligue 1, as well as enjoying an 86.9% pass completion rate.

Paul Joyce has confirmed Liverpool see the 22-year-old as a summer target and a new update further suggests that that is the case.

Is Thuram joining Liverpool?

Taking to Twitter on Thursday evening, Talbot provided an encouraging update on Talbot's situation, saying personal terms have been agreed: "Understand personal terms have been verbally agreed between Liverpool and OGC Nice midfielder Khephren Thuram."

This is great news for Liverpool, if true, with Thuram someone who perfectly fits the profile of what the Reds need in the middle of the park moving forward. Last season, they looked horribly one-paced in midfield, as likes of James Milner, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson looked their age, while Thiago, Naby Keita, Curtis Jones and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain were on the treatment table too often.

In Thuram, however, Liverpool would be bringing in a vibrant presence with an ability to cover ground with ease - he averaged 1.5 tackles per game in the league last term - and he could add so much life in that area of the pitch. The Frenchman has been hailed as a "proactive and tenacious tackler" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig, as well as "fast and athletic", and these are the attributes that felt so lacking at Anfield in 2022/23.

If a move for Thuram can be sealed, and one more midfielder also come in alongside him and Mac Allister, Liverpool could be transformed next season, with the rest of their team already looking strong. The middle of the park is such an influential part of the side, as Fabinho, Henderson and Gini Wijnaldum showed at their peak, and this could be the new era there.