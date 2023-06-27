Liverpool are reportedly interested in completing a sensational move for Kylian Mbappe in the summer transfer window, according to new report from Spain.

What next for Kylian Mbappe?

The 24-year-old has arguably taken on the mantle from Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo as the biggest footballing star of his generation, already achieving so much in his career, despite his age.

Mbappe won the 2018 World Cup with France, immediately gaining legendary status, and he has scored 212 goals in just 260 appearances for Paris Saint-Germain, cementing his status as possibly the world's best player currently, along with the likes of Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jr.

It looks as if the French superstar could leave PSG before the start of next season, however, with Real Madrid possibly the favourites to snap him up for an eye-watering sum of money.

Liverpool have been linked with Mbappe in the past, however, and it looks as though they are still eyeing an incredible swoop for him.

Are Liverpool keen on signing Mbappe?

According to Marca, Liverpool have "also thrown their hat in the ring" to sign Mbappe this summer, with Jurgen Klopp keen on the move coming to fruition. It is even stated that the Reds, and by extension owners FSG, are "willing to pay more than $300m (£235m)", which would obliterate the club's transfer record.

In truth, it is difficult to see the PSG icon heading to Anfield this summer, simply because of the amount of money being talked about, for starters. Liverpool reportedly have a £200m budget to spend on several players, namely midfielders, so it is impossible to see them being able to fund a move.

The Reds also don't have Champions League football next season, which Mbappe surely wants to be playing in, even scoring at Anfield in the competition back in 2018, so that is another reason why a transfer ambitious. That being said, if the move did miraculously happen, it could be one of the most exciting in Liverpool's history, considering what a special talent he is, being hailed as "world-class" by Argentina and Aston Villa goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez.

He has every chance of going down as one of the greatest players in history, should he continue at his current level for another decade or so, and joining the Reds would make the rest of world football sit up and take notice. For now, though, it looks like little more than a pipe dream, unless Liverpool gets an enormous injection of cash from somewhere before the end of the summer transfer window.