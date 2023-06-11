Liverpool are now looking "very unlikely" to sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Manu Kone this summer, according to reliable journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Has Kone been linked with Liverpool move?

The Reds have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton in recent days, in what is a big addition in a much-needed area of the pitch. It would be a big surprise, and an unacceptable decision, if Liverpool's summer spending stopped there, however, with more additions required.

One player who has been continually linked with a move to Anfield in the upcoming transfer window is Kone, who has enjoyed a strong season in a Monchengladbach shirt. The £37,000-a-week Frenchman started 30 Bundesliga games last season, also picking up 12 yellow cards to show what a combative player he is.

While it has looked fairly likely that the 22-year-old could be joining Mac Allister at Liverpool this summer, a new update has emerged suggesting quite the opposite.

Is Kone's move to Anfield now off?

Taking to Twitter, Plettenberg claimed that Kone's potential move to Liverpool is now looking off the table this summer:

"News #Kone: Been told a transfer to #LFC is very unlikely. Yes, he’s on a shortlist because of his interesting profile but not a hot transfer target for Liverpool at this stage. For M‘Gladbach he’s still a top candidate for sale. But no concrete offers yet. @borussia demands more than €30m."

This is a clearly a setback for Liverpool in their pursuit of midfielders, with Kone someone who looks like such an exciting option, and a player whose style of play looks ideal to what they need.

That is highlighted by an average of 2.5 tackles per game in the Bundesliga in 2022/23 - more than any other Monchengladbach player - and his age means he could mature into a truly formidable player over time, having been lauded as "fantastic" by football talent scout Jacek Kulig and a "one-man army" in midfield against Bayern Munich last season.

Should Liverpool fail to bring in Kone, however, it is essential that a tailor-made option comes in, with Nice's Khephren Thuram one player who has been strongly linked with a switch to Merseyside. Another midfielder alongside him would also be required, though.

A move for Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia has been mooted, which could make sense as an alternative to Kone, although at 19, he is arguably not as ready to come straight in as a key player for the Reds from the off.