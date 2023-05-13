Liverpool are "very close" to signing Sporting CP midfielder Manuel Ugarte, according to a key update from journalist Orazio Accomando.

Have Liverpool been linked with Ugarte?

It seems very clear that the Reds are focusing strongly on making a number of midfield signings this summer, following big issues in that area all season long. Their current crops of stars in that area of the pitch are either ageing, injury-prone or still inexperienced, so it is imperative that several new faces arrive.

While it looks as though Liverpool have missed out on Jude Bellingham, with a move to Real Madrid on the cards, they have been linked with various other players, from Alexis Mac Allister to Mason Mount. Another who has emerged as a target is Ugarte, who is enjoying an excellent season for Sporting.

The 22-year-old has been an influential figure in the deep-lying midfield role this season, making 39 starts in all competitions and averaging a highly impressive 4.3 tackles per game. Now, a new update has emerged regarding the Reds' interest in the Uruguayan.

Is Ugarte set to join Reds?

Taking to Twitter, DAZN reporter Accomando claimed that a move for Ugarte is now "very close", suggesting Liverpool could be set to make their first midfield signing of the summer:

"Ugarte very close to transferring to #Liverpool . The Reds are on pole for the #SportingCP talent. The player of (born in) 2001 has a clause of 60M euros."

This is a hugely encouraging update, with Ugarte someone with the ability to be a game-changing addition to Liverpool's team ahead of next season. Liverpool fans will remember Iberian journalists breaking Darwin Nunez's big move last summer well before it broke into the British press.

At 22, the tough tackling midfielder has so much energy to his game, unlikely the ageing Jordan Henderson and Fabinho, and his tenacious style could make such a difference at Anfield.

The eight-cap Uruguay international's aforementioned tackling statistics speak for themselves, but he also averaged 2.2 interceptions per match in the Champions League earlier in the campaign, and has been described as being "made of steel" by the media in Portugal.

Ugarte is exactly what Liverpool are after, as they look for an injection of tenacity in their midfield, and could come in as an immediate upgrade on Fabinho, or at the very least provide strong competition for him, should the Brazilian suddenly get back to his best next season.

Whether the move comes to fruition remains to be seen, but if the Reds could sign Ugarte and then two other more attack-minded midfielders, it will be a very successful summer transfer window.