Liverpool could now miss out on the signing of Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount this summer, according to a new transfer update.

Is Mount leaving Chelsea?

The future of the Englishman has been a major talking point of late, with plenty of speculation surrounding whether we will remain at Stamford Bridge or not. He has had a disappointing season by his high standards, only scoring three goals in 35 appearances in all competitions, and he is yet to agree a new deal.

Mount has been continually linked with a summer move to Liverpool instead, with the Reds badly in need of making a number of new signings in the middle of the park. He appears to be someone who Jurgen Klopp admires and believes would strengthen that area of the pitch at Anfield, and reports have suggested that a transfer is likely.

The 24-year-old has been at Chelsea since childhood, however, and it looks as though his exit is still far from a given, following a new update that has emerged.

Will Liverpool miss out on Mount?

According to Football Insider, there is now "growing within Chelsea that Mason Mount will snub interest from Liverpool and sign a new long-term contract". The report goes on to say that the "imminent appointment of Mauricio Pochettino has given hope to those inside Stamford Bridge that Mount will stay put".

The Blues have "promised Mount more first-team action and a key role in the side as part of his contract negotiations", which they hope will encourage him to extend his stay at west London.

This is a clear blow for Liverpool, with Mount someone who could be such an effective addition to the midfield this summer, even though his 2022/23 season has been largely underwhelming. He has the tactical nous to thrive under Klopp - Jose Mourinho has lauded him for being "very, very intelligent" in the past - while 70 goal contributions (33 goals and 37 assists) for Chelsea show that he could provide more end product than the Reds' current options.

It does feel as though Mount would ultimately prefer to stay at Chelsea, however, as long as he is offered an acceptable contract, so Liverpool may need to start looking elsewhere for an alternative. Someone like Brighton star Alexis Mac Allister could be an ideal choice, for example, having scored eight times in the Premier League this season, as well as averaged 2.1 tackles per game.