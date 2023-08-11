Liverpool are close to smashing their transfer record with an incredible signing, and a fresh report has revealed all the details behind the deal for Moises Caicedo.

Are Liverpool signing more players?

The Reds have had an intriguing summer transfer window to date - one that has seen two players come in and numerous heroes head the other way.

The arrivals of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton and RB Leipzig represented a strong start to the summer, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain all leaving when their contracts expired, allowing the clubs to dispose of some dead wood.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson both left for Saudi Arabai in surprising fashion, however - Roberto Firmino also headed there - and it has left them looking light in the middle of the park.

With Sunday's Premier League opener away to Chelsea nearly upon us, there has been much frustration from the fanbase, with Liverpool not having a single out-and-out defensive midfielder to call upon.

Southampton youngster Romeo Lavia has seemingly been the front-runner to come in and fill that role, but things have taken a dramatic twist, with Brighton star Moises Caicedo now looking like he is on his way to Anfield.

Will Liverpool sign Moises Caicedo?

Taking to Twitter in the early hours of the morning, journalist David Ornstein provided a hugely exciting update regarding Liverpool's pursuit of the Ecuadorian, saying they are close to agreeing a move and revealing the British record fee as well as when the medical is booked:

"Liverpool reach agreement with Brighton to sign Moises Caicedo for British record £110m. Brighton held auction using midnight deadline. Liverpool highest bidder, Chelea at £100m. Personal terms a formality + medical planned for Friday in Liverpool."

Meanwhile, Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy echoed that sentiment on Twitter, claiming the deal is a little bit more at £111m and revealing a sell-on clause:

"Liverpool's British transfer record bid for Moises Caicedo is actually £111m, with Brighton having sell-on clause."

Should Liverpool get this deal over the line, it genuinely has the potential to be an absolute game-changer, turning them straight into Premier League title challengers. The importance of bringing in an elite No.6 cannot be overestimated, as Fabinho showed during his peak, and while Lavia is an exceptional young player, Caicedo is someone who will immediately be one of the first names on the team sheet.

A relentless presser who covers ground, bite into tackles and also uses the ball well, the 22-year-old could compliment Mac Allister and Szoboszlai to perfect, proving to be the perfect option in front of the defence, having averaged 2.7 tackles per game last season.

While FSG has deservedly received criticism of late, considering the lack of business, if they get a record-breaking deal for English football over the line, they will deserve enormous praise. Another midfielder and a new centre-back still wouldn't go amiss, but bringing in Caicedo solves so many issues, especially as he can also play at right-back, allowing him to fill in for Trent Alexander-Arnold at times.

This is precisely what Liverpool needed heading into the new campaign, considering there has been some negativity in the air, and it is now a case of getting the deal over the line and securing the services of someone who Jamie Redknapp has hailed as "magnificent".