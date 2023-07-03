Liverpool are expected to make an offer for highly-rated Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, according to an update from talkSPORT.

Who is signing Romeo Lavia?

The future of the 19-year-old has been a big talking point of late, with an exit from Saints widely expected after their relegation from the Premier League to the Championship.

Lavia has been constantly linked with a move to Liverpool, as the Reds look to do major surgery to their midfield, having already acquired the services of Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai, now seeking their next addition.

The Merseysiders are far from alone from expressing an interest in signing the young Belgium international however, with fellow Premier League powerhouses such as Manchester United, Arsenal and Chelsea all thought to be eyeing him up.

It looks as though Liverpool could be in pole position to sign Lavia, though, following a positive update that emerged on Monday morning.

What's the latest on Lavia to Liverpool?

According to talkSPORT, Liverpool are now ready to table an offer for the Southampton starlet, as they look to snap him up during the summer transfer window:

"Liverpool are preparing an opening offer for Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia, talkSPORT understands. The Reds have moved ahead of Chelsea in the race to sign Lavia, whom Saints have valued at £50million. "Chelsea’s co-director of recruitment Joe Shields has recommended Lavia to new manager Mauricio Pochettino. But the Blues are thought to be exploring alternative targets for now."

This is a hugely exciting update for Liverpool, with Lavia such a talented footballer who could develop into one of the best defensive midfielders in the world over time, proving to be the perfect long-term replacement for Fabinho.

He is already a senior Belgium international, winning one cap for his country, as well as making 29 Premier League appearances. Not only has he not looked out of his depth, but he has even stood out as possibly Saints' best player over the past 12 months or so, being lauded as "ridiculous" by Southampton reporter Jacob Tanswell for his courage to take the ball from deep and beat the opposition press.

Alongside Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, Lavia could complete a major rebuild of Liverpool's midfield that last well into the future - bringing in Nice star Khephren Thuram would arguably make it a perfect summer at Anfield - and beating big six rivals to his signature would also feel significant.

Assuming he avoids serious injury, the sky is the limit for the Belgian, and the hope is that he would jump at the opportunity to working under Jurgen Klopp.