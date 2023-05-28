Liverpool are reportedly showing an interest in signing Wolves star Ruben Neves this summer, with the Reds wanting to be "informed" about his situation.

Is Neves leaving Wolves this summer?

The Portuguese midfielder has remained a loyal servant to Wanderers since arriving back in 2017, proving to be an influential figure at the heart of their side.

This time last year, it looked highly likely that Neves would leave Wolves, having waved goodbye to the supporters after the final game of the campaign, but he ended up staying put for another year. This time around, it really does feel as though he will find a fresh challenge, however, with his current deal expiring next year and Wanderers needing to earn a big fee for his signature.

Liverpool are looking at various midfield options ahead of the start of the summer transfer window, and it looks as though the £50,000-a-week Wolves ace could be a potential target.

Are Liverpool keen on snapping up Neves?

According to Football Insider, the Reds "have asked to be kept informed about developments in the race to sign" Neves at the end of the season, with it being stated that he has "made up his mind to quit the Molineux club this summer and has already bid farewell to fans during an emotional lap of honour."

Liverpool still reportedly hold a "strong interest" in the 26-year-old, with January interest in him "knocked back" because Wolves weren't willing to sell at that point, however, they could now cash in if they receive a bid in the region of £50m.

Neves could be a strong summer signing by the Reds, coming in as someone with a wealth of Premier League experience at this point, having racked up 176 appearances in the competition, and been hailed as an "outstanding" player by journalist Tim Spiers in the past.

The Portugal international, who shares the same agency as Darwin Nunez and Fabinho, is capable of playing in both a No.6 or No.8 role, which could appeal to Jurgen Klopp, allowing him to provide competition for Fabinho in defensive midfield, but also be a box-to-box presence at other times.

Some may feel that he lacks of mobility to cover ground and bite into tackles like some others in his role, but the statistics suggest otherwise, with an average of 2.4 clearances and 2.3 tackles per game coming his way in the league this season. At 26, he is also at an age that not many Liverpool midfielders are currently, with many of them either still very young or ageing.