Liverpool remain interested in signing Bayern Munich midfielder Ryan Gravenberch this summer, with Jurgen Klopp believed to be a huge admirer.

How old is Ryan Gravenberch?

The Dutchman, who is still only 21 years of age despite seemingly being around for a long time, joined Bayern from Ajax last summer, in what was seen as a big piece of business by the Bundesliga champions.

Gravenberch had already made 103 appearances for Ajax, even though he is still so young, but with huge things expected of him, he found it tough in his first year in Germany.

The midfielder may have featured in 24 of Bayern's league matches, but he only started three of them, with the likes of Joshua Kimmich and Leon Goretzka preferred in the middle of the park, among others.

Gravenberch is one of numerous players to have been linked with a move to Liverpool earlier in the summer, with the Reds potentially viewing him as someone who could make a big difference, following so many issues in that area of the pitch last season.

With Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai already coming in, and Romeo Lavia and Andre both looking like primary targets, it seems as though the Reds' interest in Gravenberch hasn't completely gone away yet.

Will Liverpool sign Ryan Graveberch?

According to the Bayern Insider podcast [via Sport Witness], Liverpool are in the best position to sign the Netherlands international when compared to other clubs, with Klopp thought to rate him highly as a player. It is believed that the Reds manager is confident that he could reach his vast potential at Anfield, coming in as an exciting long-term acquisition at the club.

Gravenberch is clearly a hugely gifted footballer, even though his spell at Bayern has been underwhelming to date, but there would have to question marks over whether he is the best option for Liverpool at this point.

The Dutch youngster can operate as a No.6, but is more at home in more of a No.8 role, using his physicality and attacking ability to showcase his box-to-box brilliance. In Mac Allister and Szoboszlai, the Reds have already sorted that area this summer, though, with defensive midfielders far more important.

For that reason, it is essential that Liverpool look to bring in at least one of Lavia or Andre before deadline day arrives - bringing in both would make more sense - in order to make up for the loss of Fabinho and Jordan Henderson, with the former particularly brilliant there at his best over the years.

Nailing down someone in the No.6 position is so vital for any team - Curtis Jones has been deployed there at times in pre-season, but is far from an experienced natural in the role. Adding Gravenberch to Mac Allister and Szoboszlai could feel a bit samey, even though compatriot and former Netherlands international Kim Krief has spoken highly of him in the past, once saying he is "greatest talent" in his country, while Frank De Boer has described him as a "fantastic" footballer.