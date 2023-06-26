Liverpool are battling Tottenham to complete the signing of VfL Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven this summer, according to a fresh transfer rumour.

Are Liverpool signing a centre-back?

The Reds' squad needs some significant transfer surgery before the start of next season, with midfield the particularly pressing area of the pitch - although they have of course already added Alexis Mac Allister there.

It could also be that a new centre-back is required to provide stiff competition for Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate, with both Joel Matip and Joe Gomez arguably not at the level required anymore.

One player who has been linked with a move to Anfield is Van de Ven, who has impressed in a Wolfsburg shirt, starting 33 Bundesliga matches last season. The £20,000-a-week defender could well move on this summer, finding it hard to turn down strong interest from the Premier League, with Spurs also in the hunt to sign him.

Could Van de Ven be off to Anfield this summer?

According to Football Insider, Liverpool are "prepared to battle" the north Londoners for Van de Ven's signature, having identified him as a "key target" in the summer transfer window.

The Reds have reportedly "begun laying the groundwork" for a defensive signing behind the scenes, with Jurgen Klopp "eager to bolster his backline". The Wolfsburg man appears to be at the front of the queue with Reds recruitment chiefs marking him out as the perfect fit.

Van de Ven could be precisely what Liverpool are after this summer, coming in as someone who can thrive at both centre-back and left-back, also meaning he can dovetail with Andy Robertson and be an upgrade on Kostas Tsimikas.

With Klopp tweaking his system late last season and moving Trent Alexander-Arnold into a roaming midfield role from right-back, Van de Ven's ability to play across those two positions could be perfect.

It would mean he could play at left-back and shuffle across to a more central position when Alexander-Arnold vacates space in defence, while his left foot would bring a balance that is currently lacking in Liverpool's squad. At 22, he would also very much be a long-term signing who could potentially be an eventual replacement for Van Dijk, although the hope is that his Dutch compatriot remains at a high level for a number of years still.

It is a move that ticks so many boxes - Niko Kovac has said the young defender has "great potential" as a player - and the fact that the Reds can offer Van de Ven European football next season surely gives them the edge over Spurs.