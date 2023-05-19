Liverpool could be set to keep Adrian at Anfield beyond the end of this season, with Football Insider reporting that the Reds have now begun new contract negotiations with the player.

Is Adrian staying at Liverpool?

The goalkeeper has been with the club since a transfer switch back in the 2019/20 season. Having been available as a free agent, Jurgen Klopp opted to bring the former West Ham man in as a depth option in goal and he has since gone on to make 14 Premier League appearances for the side.

Whilst never a first-team regular, he initially helped the club when called upon. He reaped the rewards of that too, claiming a Premier League winners medal in his first campaign with Liverpool. However, his appearances in the top flight have since dwindled and he has still yet to get onto the field for a single domestic league game this season, having been criticised for his Champions League mishaps against Atletico Madrid.

With his contract set to expire this summer, it looked like Adrian could therefore be sent on his way as a free agent again. Reports in recent months have expected the player to be one of the first shipped out from the expiring contracts group, even to the point where ESPN (via Teamtalk) believed he would actually leave before the rest in January. However, there has now been a rather significant twist involving the 36-year-old.

According to a report from Football Insider, Liverpool have now decided to open fresh contract talks with the shot-stopper and could keep him on beyond the summer. The club are believed to be identifying who they would like as their squad options in the goalkeeping positions and it looks as though Adrian is one of them, with the Reds wary Caoimhin Kelleher could leave in search of more regular playing time.

Who are Liverpool releasing this summer?

It did look as though the Anfield outfit may announce the goalkeeper amongst the names leaving the side when the season concludes but he appears to have a Reds future - if he puts pen-to-paper on a new contract of course. If they do hold onto him, they'll have themselves an experienced backup option despite his woes vs Atletico, with former boss Sam Allardyce calling the keeper "outstanding" back when the two worked together at West Ham.

The Reds though did announce the departure of several other players who have been key to the club over the past few seasons. The most notable exit is that of Roberto Firmino, who has played in 254 Premier League games for the side with 80 goals - and not to mention a top flight title victory too. James Milner is another to be shown the door after eight seasons with Liverpool, while Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will also leave.