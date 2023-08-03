Liverpool could still potentially make three more signings in the summer transfer window, according to an encouraging update from Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy.

Who have Liverpool signed?

The Reds endured a painful 2022/23 season, finishing fifth in the Premier League and looking a million miles away from the team that almost won the quadruple the previous year.

It was clear that major summer surgery was required within the squad, particularly in midfield, and they have already undergone dramatic change. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are Liverpool's two signings so far, coming in from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, but Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all moved on to pastures new.

With the start of the new Premier League campaign edging closer all the time, more additions are required in the coming weeks, in order to have the depth required to challenge across four competitions. More midfielders are imperative, with Romeo Lavia and Andre looking like the current primary targets, while a left-sided centre-back would also be a shrewd addition.

Are Liverpool making more signings?

Writing on Twitter, Reddy explained that there is a chance that Liverpool could still sign two midfielders this summer, as well as bring in a new central defender to battle for playing time with the current options:

"Was part of my reporting yesterday that in an ideal situation, it would be a controller and a progressive destroyer (plus a defender). Might be a case of holding on one of the profiles if there's confidence better can be found. But they're currently working on multiple solutions."

Liverpool fans will certainly be buoyed by this update, with the Reds' transfer dealings going quieter of late, aside from players such as Fabinho and Henderson leaving.It will simply be unacceptable if FSG don't provide the funds to bring in at least one more midfielder and a centre-back, although a second signing in the middle of the park feels fairly crucial, in order for Jurgen Klopp have a plethora of options.There is a complete lack of a No.6 at the club currently, with Curtis Jones taking up that role in a few pre-season friendlies, so a couple of additions who are experts in front of the defence, as is the case with Lavia and Andre, makes complete sense.After such a disappointing summer transfer window last time around, it is vital that Liverpool nail their business this time, in order to prevent a repeat of last season's woes and to go into the campaign as genuine Premier League title challengers.If Lavia and Andre both came in, and someone like Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio, for example, it would complete a hugely productive time of things in the transfer market, but fans will be concerned that the Reds could again not quite have the squad they desire once the end of August arrives and the window shuts.The next couple of weeks are going to be crucial, with a fast start to the season required, rather than limping out of the blocks like they did last season.