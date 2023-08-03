Liverpool could still potentially make three more signings in the summer transfer window, according to an encouraging update from Sky Sports reporter Melissa Reddy.

Who have Liverpool signed?

The Reds endured a painful 2022/23 season, finishing fifth in the Premier League and looking a million miles away from the team that almost won the quadruple the previous year.

It was clear that major summer surgery was required within the squad, particularly in midfield, and they have already undergone dramatic change. Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai are Liverpool's two signings so far, coming in from Brighton and RB Leipzig respectively, but Fabinho, Jordan Henderson, James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain have all moved on to pastures new.

With the start of the new Premier League campaign edging closer all the time, more additions are required in the coming weeks, in order to have the depth required to challenge across four competitions. More midfielders are imperative, with Romeo Lavia and Andre looking like the current primary targets, while a left-sided centre-back would also be a shrewd addition.

Are Liverpool making more signings?

Writing on Twitter, Reddy explained that there is a chance that Liverpool could still sign two midfielders this summer, as well as bring in a new central defender to battle for playing time with the current options:

"Was part of my reporting yesterday that in an ideal situation, it would be a controller and a progressive destroyer (plus a defender). Might be a case of holding on one of the profiles if there's confidence better can be found. But they're currently working on multiple solutions."