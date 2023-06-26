Liverpool are believed to be interested in a shock move to sign Napoli striker Victor Osimhen during the summer transfer window, according to a new report.

Is Osimhen leaving Napoli?

The Nigerian enjoyed a superb season in Naples, helping inspire them to their first Serie A title triumph since 1990, standing out as one of their star players.

The £93,000-a-week-earning Osimhen scored 26 goals in just 32 league matches, not to mention bagging four assists for teammates, and he is arguably one of the world's leading strikers on current form.

It remains to be seen if the 24-year-old will leave Napoli before the beginning of next season, as while the Italian giants are no doubt keen to retain his services, there has been plenty of Premier League interest in him, including from Manchester United and Chelsea, though suitors have been warned they'll have to shell out a huge £150m price tag get him in.

Could Liverpool make shock move for Osimhen?

According to Gazzetta dello Sport [via Sport Witness], Liverpool "have chosen Osimhen" as their primary target in attack this summer, in a rumour certainly comes as a surprise, given the depth at their disposal in that area versus their struggles in midfield.

It is claimed that "there is no doubt" that the Napoli man fit the profile for what Jurgen Klopp wants - he is "greatly appreciated" by the boss - in terms of fitting his style of play and the demands he has for his attacking players.

The report goes on to add that Liverpool are "looking for a striker who can make a difference", because the signings of Darwin Nunez and Cody Gakpo "did not work as hoped", with enquries now made through the player's agent.

This is a rumour that seems to have come from nowhere, with Osimhen rarely seen as a Reds target, especially with midfield additions far more pressing in this upcoming transfer window.

In truth, it is hard to see a move coming to fruition, given the price tag that Napoli have slapped on his shoulders, and the fact that Liverpool won't have a limitless amount of money to spend. In Mohamed Salah, Luis Diaz, Diogo Jota, Nunez and Gakpo, Klopp has five great options at his disposal, and it would be difficult to keep everyone happy if Osimhen came in, too.

Should the move suddenly happen, it would certainly be no bad thing - Walter Mazzarri has described the Nigeria international as "phenomenal" and Jose Mourinho has compared him to Didier Drogba - but it would be a real shock unless someone like Nunez or Salah moves on and creates a huge gap in the Reds' ranks.