Liverpool are 'exploring' a deal to sign Southampton midfielder Romeo Lavia and will turn their attention towards targeting a central defender once another body in the middle of the park has been secured, according to journalist Ben Jacobs.

How much will Romeo Lavia cost?

Sky Germany journalist Florian Plettenberg has issued an update on Liverpool's pursuit of Lavia on Twitter, stating: "Talks between Liverpool & Lavia are concrete and ongoing. Understand there is no agreement in terms of salary conditions yet. As reported: His price tag is around £50m. Klopp wants him! Very press resistant player - even in high pressure situations, he loses the ball only once out of 10 times."

Football Insider follow up reports on Liverpool's interest in Lavia and claim that the Reds are 'convinced' that Lavia would favour a move to Anfield over other potential destinations this summer.

Arsenal and Chelsea are also keen on the Belgium international alongside La Liga holders Barcelona; however, the latter are expected to be priced out of a move for Lavia.

Manchester City hold a buyback clause that they inserted in Lavia's deal conditions when he left for Southampton in 2022 worth £40 million, though it doesn't activate until 2024, enabling rival suitors to steal a march on them this off-season, as per Fabrizio Romano.

The Citizens have asked to be kept aware of Lavia's situation and Manchester United along with Newcastle United are monitoring developments, according to 90min.

Liverpool have already taken steps to reshape their midfield and have brought in Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai from Brighton & Hove Albion and RB Leipzig, respectively.

Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, journalist Jacobs has confirmed that Liverpool are 'exploring' a deal to sign Lavia from Southampton.

Jacobs stated: "Liverpool and potentially Arsenal have looked in the past on Lavia too. They're certainly exploring the deal. I think from Liverpool's point of view, between now and the end of the window, it's very, very likely that they'll still bring in one more midfielder and then they'll turn their attention to centre-back as well."

Is Romeo Lavia good?

Lavia, who has been a "shining star" for Southampton, is a very good young midfielder that has the potential to develop into a Premier League star with the correct stewardship to aid his growth as a player.

Last term, the 19-year-old was a rare bright spark for Southampton during a campaign where they finished bottom of the pile, registering one goal and one assist in 34 senior appearances across all competitions, as per Transfermarkt.

Making his presence known in midfield, Lavia excelled in doing the dirty work for his side and completed around 2.1 tackles per match in the English top flight, according to WhoScored.

Combining successful challenges with interceptions, Lavia won 93 in total over the course of the campaign, illustrating his insatiable hunger to regain possession and turn over possession, as per FBRef.

Of course, Lavia can still go up a few gears in the next few seasons of his career and a move to a big club would likely equip him with the tools to succeed at the elite level.

Klopp will hope to sell Lavia his vision that Liverpool is the place to do that and inherit what could be the final piece of his midfield jigsaw.