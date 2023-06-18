Liverpool could be a side to look out for in the potential race for the Inter Milan midfielder Nicolo Barella this summer.

How much is Nicolo Barella worth?

The Reds have already kick started their summer window off in style through seeing a number of players depart at the end of their current deals with the Merseyside club.

However, it has not just been exiting players at Anfield with the former Brighton & Hove Albion midfielder Alexis Mac Allister making the move to join Liverpool.

However, it has been claimed Jurgen Klopp is looking to bring in more than just the one midfielder this summer as it is a major area for improvement.

And one player who has been heavily linked with a potential move away this summer is the long-standing Liverpool target, Barella.

Indeed, the Italian midfielder has been linked with a potential move to Newcastle United this summer after reports suggested the Toon were closing in on a deal worth in the region of £50m.

This is a player who the Reds have been heavily linked with for a long period of time now with the 26-year-old still having three years remaining on his contract.

However, it has since been reported the suggested £50m bid from the Toon would not be anywhere near enough to prise Barella away from the San Siro.

But speaking on his YouTube channel, Fabrizio Romano has suggested the Merseyside club could be one to watch this summer:

"I would also keep an eye on Liverpool because Liverpool have always been following the player. Jurgen Klopp has always been a big fan of Barella and so let's see what happens at Liverpool.

"We know they are now busy with Khephren Thuram, Manu Kane and Gabri Veiga so they're they're speaking to agents of many midfielders because they will sign at least another important midfielder this summer. But they're also informed on the situation of Nicolo Barella."

Will Inter sell Barella?

The 26-year-old - who has been hailed "magic" by some in the media - played a huge role in Inter's 2022/23 campaign having made 35 appearances in Serie A where he was able to provide them with six goals and seven assists (via Transfermarkt).

And as a result, reports in Italy (via InterNews) have claimed the Serie A giants would be unwilling to listen to any offers for their midfielder.

The report suggests no bid will be enough to prise Barella away from the San Siro this summer, however, it is no secret that the Italian side have endured some financial difficulties of late.

Amid their issues, the likes of Alessandro Bastoni have been linked with a potential move away in the not-so-distant past, but it seems as if he could be soon to ink a new deal.

Even if Inter were willing to sell Barella, it would be intriguing to see whether the Reds would be able to stretch their transfer budget to compete with the likes of Newcastle.