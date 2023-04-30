Liverpool are targeting Mason Mount for a summer transfer and have prepared an offer for the Chelsea midfielder, according to a report.

What's going on with Mason Mount?

The England international looks set to depart Stamford Bridge in the summer following a breakdown in negotiations over a new contract. With just one year left on his deal and Chelsea needing to sell in order to balance the books, it seems that the midfielder will be moved on.

The 24-year-old has had an injury-hit season, managing 20 starts in the league, and has been ruled out for the rest of the campaign.

According to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke, there is plenty of interest in Mount, with Arsenal and Liverpool both preparing offers, whilst Bayern Munich are also keeping an eye on the Englishman.

The report states that Liverpool have prepared an offer as they want to strengthen their midfield this summer. With a move for Jude Bellingham now looking unlikely, Mount could be someone targeted to strengthen in the middle of the park at Anfield.

Could Mount go to Liverpool?

Liverpool look set to miss out on Champions League football next season barring a miracle, as a disappointing campaign has seen them struggle for most of the season, and they are in seventh place ahead of their weekend clash with Tottenham.

With Naby Keita, James Milner and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain set to depart for free in the summer, midfield recruitment is a priority, and there have also been links to Matheus Nunes of Wolves.

Although he has had a difficult campaign, Mount could bring a lot of experience to the Liverpool midfield, as well as quality in the final third.

With 33 goals and 37 assists for Chelsea in 195 appearances, the Cobham graduate has been an impressive performer over the years, with Joe Cole even referring to him as "unbelievable", and given his contract situation, Liverpool may be able to pick him up at a cut price.

However, it is thought that the stumbling block over a new deal at Chelsea has been his wage demands, and Liverpool may not want to break their wage structure to bring in a new signing. Additionally, if the reported interest from Arsenal and Bayern is true, then they may face a battle to convince him to join without Champions League football.

Securing a deal for Mount early in the window could provide a huge boost for the Reds ahead of what will be a busy summer of rebuilding the squad in order to compete at the top of the table again.