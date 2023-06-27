Liverpool are interested in bringing a new centre-back to the club and will "attack" the market for one this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Will Liverpool sign a defender?

After having gone so close to the quadruple in the 2021/22 season, last year's campaign saw an incredible drop-off in performances from the Reds.

Liverpool finished the season fifth in the Premier League, salvaging some pride by qualifying for the Europa League, exited both domestic cup competitions in the fourth round and failed to get past the last 16 in the Champions League. Overall, it was a bitterly disappointing campaign.

It is unsurprising that Liverpool are set to be busy in this summer's market, having already signed Alexis Mac Allister for Brighton for an initial £35m. Most of the focus is set on bringing in several new midfielders, but the Reds are also hoping to reinforce the centre of their defence.

Speaking on his Here We Go podcast, Romano said: "About Liverpool, let me mention the centre-backs because I think Liverpool also want to do something in terms of centre-backs in this transfer window."

"It's not a priority now. I think the priority is on the midifeld, of course, but in the second part of this market, or maybe earlier we will see, I think they will also attack the centre-backs market."

He added: "Maybe a left-footed centre-back. Evan Ndicka was offered to Liverpool but they decided against this opportunity and he is joining Roma. So, there were some possibilities, but Liverpool I think will explore the market of centre-backs too."

Considering only Fulham and relegated Leeds United conceded more big chances than Liverpool last season, it is not a shock to see the Reds look to strengthen their defensive unit. While Liverpool only conceded 47 goals, this was mainly due to Alisson's Player of the Year performances.

Virgil van Dijk looks a shadow of his former self, while Ibrahima Konate missed 13 games due to injury last season. Joel Matip and Joe Gomez's performances were also questionable at times and a fresh face in the heart of the Liverpool defence may help shift the narrative.

Who are Liverpool linked with?

As Romano stated, Liverpool are interested in a left-sided centre-back who is preferably left-footed.

Micky van de Ven has been linked with Anfield after an impressive season at Wolfsburg. The 22-year-old is currently playing for the Netherlands at the U21 European Championship and has been praised for his versatility, also being able to feature at left-back.

This could be incredibly useful for Liverpool if they choose to persist with the 3-box-3 system that saw Trent Alexander-Arnold move into midfield towards the end of last season. Andy Robertson struggled at times to play as a third centre-back when Liverpool were counter-attacked and could use some help in the role.

Sporting's Goncalo Inacio has been touted with a potential transfer to Merseyside, as well as Marc Guehi and Edmond Tapsoba, with the Reds keen to keep their options open.