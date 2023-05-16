Liverpool look set to secure the services of Wolves teenager Harvey Owen in a deal worth up to £800,000.

What’s the latest Liverpool transfer news?

Jurgen Klopp and FSG are set for a busy summer in the transfer window, with the manager set to play a big role in the club’s off-field decisions. New midfielders are thought to be an area of priority for the Reds when strengthening their first-team, but it seems as if adding to their academy ranks also won’t be forgotten.

The club brought in Ben Doak from Celtic last summer, with the 17-year-old already making his Premier League debut, turning out on five occasions at senior level. It looks as if Liverpool have their eyes on another exciting gem in Owen, with an update emerging in the last 48 hours.

According to The Secret Scout on Twitter, the Reds are set to complete a deal for the 14-year-old. He has been offered a pre-scholarship deal on Merseyside and a transfer could rise to £800,000 in total, more than the £600,000 the club paid for Doak.

Who is Owen?

As mentioned, Owen is still just 14 years of age, however, he has already caught the eye for Wolves. A right-footed defender who can play in a back three or back four, Owen was praised by Wolves academy coach Wes Hughes, who believes the teenager can “can surprise a few” in the future, while also sharing an interaction between Owen and former Manchester City midfielder Yaya Toure.

"Harvey was introduced to the group last year as a 13-year-old playing in the under-15s youth cup. The boys went on and did quite well in the competition and got to the semi-final - Harvey was a part of that journey and the boys really took to him as a younger player.

"He's a right-footed player who likes to play on the left side at the back - whether that's in a back three or a back four. He's come on leaps and bounds in terms of his football. We truly believe if he can overcome some difficulties and embrace some of the adversity, he can surprise a few.

"We recently played at Tottenham and he had a nice pat on the back from an ex-player in Yaya Toure. He personally went up to Harvey and said that he had a lot of potential and would be a really good player in the future, so I think he'll be really proud of that."

The Reds appear to rate Owen highly in order to be willing to pay a six-figure fee for his services, so the England U15 international could be a name to keep an eye on in the Anfield academy in years to come.