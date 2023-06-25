Liverpool may have a new striker in mind this summer, with journalist Sacha Tavolieri reporting that the Reds are set to have a meeting with Victor Osimhen's representatives next week.

How many goals did Victor Osimhen score last season?

The current Napoli striker has been in scintillating form over the course of the last campaign, helping fire his side to Serie A glory. It was the first title that the player has won since his move to Italy and he had a large part to play in that victory too.

With just 30 starts to his name in the league, the attacker managed to hit the back of the net a whopping 26 times, with four assists along the way to boot. It means that Osimhen averaged 1.05 goals or assists per 90 - meaning that every time he played a game, he was guaranteed to do one or the other.

When you compare him to others in his position amongst the Men's 'Top Five' big leagues in Europe too, he stands out as arguably one of the most clinical finishers around right now. His 0.87 non-penalty goal rate, for example, puts him in the top one percent in that category, whilst his overall non-penalty xG and xAG rate of 0.80 puts him in the top six percent in that category too.

It means that he possesses one of the best abilities to hit the back of the net in Europe and is also one of the best options for setting up teammates too, and he could soon be on his way to Anfield.

Are Liverpool interested in Victor Osimhen?

It's no wonder then, that there has been interest in his services. A recent report suggests that Premier League side Chelsea were still considering a deal for the player but that they may have to stump up £100m or more to do business for the player.

Now, according to an update from Tavolieri, there are actually three teams booked in to speak to Osimhen's entourage next week and one of the newest emerging teams who have planned talks is Liverpool.

It states that the Reds, and by extension new sporting director Jorg Schmadtke, are set to speak about the player next week and that the "intentions" of the side will be "defined." Chelsea and Man United are also holding meetings about the striker.

The player has had an excellent 2022/23 season, when you consider both his stats and the way that he has impressed onlookers. Football journalist Josh Bunting for example has called Osimhen "lethal" based on his performances and goalscoring this season and it shows how prolific the attacker has been in front of goal.

If Liverpool do indeed have plans to bring in fresh forward options, then they could do a lot worse than the Napoli player.