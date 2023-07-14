Liverpool see Levi Colwill as their "top target" this window and are pushing for the deal as they can sense "blood in the water" at Chelsea, claims transfer journalist Graham Bailey.

Is Levi Colwill joining Liverpool?

Liverpool have had a brilliant transfer window so far this summer, with the club almost completely overhauling their midfield with the signings of World Cup-winning Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and the Hungarian international Dominik Szoboslai from Bundesliga outfit RB Leipzig.

With those deals only costing the Merseysiders an estimated £95m combined, the club look set to continue their summer spending with Chelsea's exciting young defender Colwill, their new top target.

The Southampton-born-gem spent last season on loan with Premier League high-flyers Brighton, where he enjoyed his breakout top-flight campaign under the progressive tutelage of Italian manager Roberto De Zerbi.

His brilliant performances for the Seagulls saw him earn a call-up to England's under-21s for the European Championships this summer, a competition he helped them win without conceding a single goal along the way.

Unsurprisingly, this positive momentum has turned the heads of prospective buyers, with his loan side making a £30m offer for the 6 foot 2 prospect, an offer that the Pensioners immediately rejected.

Despite Chelsea's insistence that their young star isn't for sale, the lack of guaranteed game time is the number one concern for the player and why he has yet to put pen to paper on a new extended deal.

This inability for the Blues and Colwill to reconcile his desire for first-team football and their reluctance to guarantee it has given the Reds confidence that they can snatch the "outrageous" youngster away from their rivals, per Graham Bailey.

He explained the situation on the Talking Transfers podcast:

"There's something in this. Liverpool are pushing hard for this, there's blood in the water, and they can really sense that.

"I think Liverpool, he is their top target now. There is a belief at Anfield that they could get him."

Who is leaving Liverpool this summer?

Whilst there is a lot of excitement around the potential incomings at Liverpool this summer, there are also quite a few significant players that could be departing as well.

It could be the end of the road for club captain Jordan Henderson this summer as he has reportedly accepted a colossal offer worth £700,000-a-week from Saudi Pro League outfit Al Ettifaq, per TalkSPORT.

The move would see him link up with old Reds teammate and Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard, the side's new manager.

Following the skipper to the Middle East could potentially be Brazillian midfielder Fabinho, with the Guardian reporting that the player's camp have been in conversation with Saudi side Al-Ittihad over a move, but no discussions have been held between the two clubs as of yet.

Spanish midfielder Thiago Alcantara is another senior player that could be on the way out, as Spanish outlet SPORT report that while Liverpool aren't actively looking to sell the 32-year-old, they would be willing to part ways with him should a reasonable offer be made, and with Xavi reportedly interested in the service of the former Bayern Munich man, that could be on the table.

Whatever happens with Colwill, it looks like Liverpool could be fielding a completely different starting eleven when the Premier League kicks off again next month.