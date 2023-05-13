Liverpool need to be wary of being 'exposed' at right-back due to Jurgen Klopp's decision to allow Trent Alexander-Arnold to venture into midfield, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest news involving Trent Alexander-Arnold's new role?

Alexander-Arnold has been something of a revelation in his new role as an inverted full-back with a licence to roam into central areas, having registered six assists in his last eight matches since being deployed there, as per Transfermarkt.

Former Liverpool player Dean Saunders has praised the tactical switch highly and thinks the Reds now don't need to sign a new midfielder in the summer due to the form of the 24-year-old.

Speaking to talkSPORT as quoted by The Mirror, the pundit said: "I honestly think Liverpool don't need to sign a midfield player. I think he [Alexander-Arnold] is better than all the English midfield players. I think Trent could play centre of midfield for England and end up captain. I think he's a brilliant central midfield player; he's like a caged animal waiting, you can tell he's loving it. He can defend in midfield, which is not like defending as a full-back where you get isolated with the winger - he's got defensive thoughts in his head which he can track people into the box. His feet are better than anybody's in the England team, both feet."

Liverpool have been in the market for several players to strengthen their midfield in the forthcoming transfer window, including Sporting Lisbon's Manuel Ugarte, Brighton & Hove Albion ace Alexis Mac Allister and Chelsea playmaker Mason Mount.

Nevertheless, Alexander-Arnold has helped to revive a stagnating Reds midfield in the last few weeks, which has helped Liverpool climb back into Champions League contention.

Speaking to Football FanCast, Jones thinks Liverpool need to be cautious when operating in this system and also doesn't think that Alexander-Arnold will be moved into central midfield permanently to allow someone else to assume responsibilities at right-back such as Joe Gomez.

Jones told FFC: "I don't think Joe Joe Gomez could play this specific role that Trent is playing right now. I think that this has been adapted specifically for him to try and solve the problem, but you know, Liverpool do need to decide what actually happens at right back because that spot has been exposed a few times since they've been playing in this style."

Will Liverpool stick with this style of play next season?

Right now it's impossible to say; however, the initial signs have been encouraging at Anfield as Liverpool look to have turned a corner after an inconsistent 2022/23 campaign.

Klopp has managed to guide his side to eight matches without defeat in the Premier League and the Reds look to be finally enjoying themselves on the field, which bodes well for next season and to the degree that they may continue to use their current tactical system.

Of course, a lot will depend on summer signings at the club, who are likely to strengthen in middle of the park to replace peripheral figures such as the outgoing Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.

Veteran James Milner also looks certain to leave Liverpool to join Brighton on a free transfer, making it an interesting time of things to see where the future of Alexander Arnold's role will lie and whether he will be reverted back to duties more traditionally in keeping with a right-sided defender.