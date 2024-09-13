Looking ahead to the future, Liverpool have reportedly registered their interest in signing one particular Real Madrid target who is on course to become an undeniable star.

Liverpool transfer news

If there were any concerns that the Reds would fall away in the Premier League following Jurgen Klopp's departure, then those have been significantly eased by Arne Slot and the start his side have made this season. Earning maximum points without conceding once in a run that includes a 3-0 thrashing of Manchester United at Old Trafford, the Dutchman may just be getting started.

As the former Feyenoord boss continues to get settled, Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes may start to think about the 2025 transfer windows, in which Liverpool could be far busier than they were in a relatively quiet summer.

The rumours certainly suggest that's the case too. The Reds have already been linked to the likes of Angel Gomes, who would be making quite the controversial move as a Manchester United academy graduate. The England international has recently returned to the spotlight once again after making his Three Lions debut.

With his contract coming to an end next summer, the deal would certainly make sense, but Gomes isn't the only midfielder that those at Anfield reportedly have their eye on.

According to GiveMeSport, Liverpool have registered their interest in signing Chris Rigg from Sunderland alongside Manchester City and Chelsea, whilst Real Madrid have also been linked with a move.

Such interest should come as little surprise too. Rigg, just 17 years old, is already a consistent starter at the Stadium of Light and looks set to be the next best player in the Championship, potentially following in Jude Bellingham's footsteps in the process.

Liverpool, however, will seemingly be looking to deny Real Madrid the chance to sign yet another future star in a battle that the Reds are all too familiar with.

"Wonderful" Rigg is a future star

The way he has maintained his place in a Sunderland side who sit top of the Championship under new boss Regis Le Bris makes it difficult to believe that Rigg is still just 17 years old. The midfielder instantly stands out among his teammates as a star in the making and one destined for the very top. It's potential that former boss Tony Mowbray saw and potential that the rest of English football is now seeing.

Mowbray previously told Sunderland's official website, via Chronicle Live: "Chris Rigg is pushing really hard for a starting place in our team I would suggest, and I don’t say that lightly, he’s a 16-year-old boy. He knows where the goal is and wants to run forward, he’s got energy to burn and can keep running all day.

"He looks you in the eye and wants to please and do what you want him to do. He should have scored again to be honest, if he’d trusted his right foot he would have scored again.

Rigg is doing really well and is a real positive for our football club. I’m eulogising about him there, we shouldn’t overly build him up. He’s still a young boy but he has wonderful qualities and wonderful attributes.”