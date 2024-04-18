Whilst replacing Jurgen Klopp is Liverpool's first task in the coming months, they may also need to search the transfer market for a central defender to fill the void left behind by Joel Matip, which could see them land a man in demand.

Liverpool transfer news

When it comes to the almost impossible task of replacing Klopp, it looks as though Ruben Amorim is the name lined up. The Sporting CP boss has impressed during his time in Portugal and is currently on course to secure a league and cup double to round things off. According to Rudy Galetti, talks are now progressing well at a key stage between Liverpool and their potential next manager.

If it is to be Amorim, then Liverpool's summer transfer targets could become that much clearer, with players familiar with the 39-year-old's system possibly key to an instant success. And that could see one particular central defender come in.

According to Football Transfers, Liverpool have rejoined the race to sign Ousmane Diomande from Sporting this summer. The Reds were linked with a move in January but failed to act on their interest. Now, they're reportedly among those eyeing a move to trigger the defender's €80m (£69m) release clause in the coming months alongside both Newcastle United and Chelsea.

A player who has had great success under Amorim, it could be the perfect way to start the manager's time at Liverpool if Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes managed to seal a deal for Diomande this summer.

"Elite" Diomande can replace Matip and much more

At just 20 years old, Diomande could make one of the moves of the summer to not only replace Matip and follow Amorim to Liverpool, but perhaps even instantly work his way into the starting line-up. Welcoming a player who knows exactly what it takes to play Amorim's 3-4-3 system may hand the Reds an instant calm amid what is likely to be a brewing storm in the first couple of months.

League stats 23/24 per 90 (via FBref) Mohamed Diomande Joel Matip Progressive Carries 0.90 0.92 Progressive Passes 5.33 3.91 Tackles Won 1 0.69 Interceptions 0.62 1.03 Pass Completion Rate 91.4% 87.6%

Described as a player who shows the signs of an "elite talent" by Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig last year, Diomande is now at a stage where those signs have been recognised by the likes of Liverpool and Newcastle, who could now battle it out to land one of the deals of the summer.

Edwards may want to make some statement signings to kick off a new era at Anfield and Diomande would certainly be that, especially if it is to be Amorim in charge of the Reds come the start of the Premier League campaign.