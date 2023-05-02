Liverpool are preparing a move to try and bring PSG's Renato Sanches back to the Premier League this summer, according to Football Insider reporter Pete O'Rourke.

Will Liverpool Sign Renato Sanches?

The French outfit are planning to offload several players according to O'Rourke and the midfielder is one of the names that could be shown the door.

It's positive news for Jurgen Klopp, who is eager to add more depth and more starting options to his Liverpool midfield. He's previously admitted that one of his former signings Fabinho has struggled to get going this season and is "not flying" while other options in the centre have either faltered in their form or been sidelined with injury.

The Reds' boss has also admitted that this summer will be a big one for the Anfield outfit, with the German insisting that his team "have to be in the market" for some more additions.

One of those names that could be brought in is Sanches, with Klopp reportedly a 'big fan' of the midfielder. The manager allegedly tried to convince FSG to snap him up during the last summer transfer window, only for Sanches to head to PSG instead.

Now though, according to Football Insider, the player could be available again during the close season - and the Reds could capitalise on that when the window opens. With a potential move for Jude Bellingham seemingly out of the equation, it leaves the Anfield side needing to find another suitable option and Sanches appears to be that man.

Would Renato Sanches be a good Liverpool signing?

Sanches has clearly been on-the-radar for Liverpool before, so he is a player that Reds fans will already have some awareness of after he was dubbed a "powerhouse" during the last saga. That familiarity and the fact he isn't an unknown quantity will already make him a more appealing option than others if he does seal a move back to the Premier League.

In terms of his capabilities, the 25-year-old has proven that his time with Swansea in England previously was merely a blip. He managed just a 6.47 rating (via WhoScored) during his solo season with the Swans but has since gone from strength-to-strength as a player in France. With Lille, he upped that to 6.85 and although his current score with PSG this year ranks at 6.47 too, he has added goals and attacking verve to his game.

He has two league goals in limited minutes this campaign and had five in total during his stint with Lille, whereas with Swansea he had none. It shows that he is now getting forward more, as a combative midfield option, and has added more creativity and drive to his game. That could be just what Liverpool need, with no midfielder in the Reds' team managing more than one goal in the Premier League during this campaign.