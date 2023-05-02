Liverpool may have 'admiration' towards Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Renato Sanches, though it is unclear whether they will pursue him this summer, according to journalist Dean Jones.

What's the latest transfer news involving Renato Sanches?

As per Football Insider, Liverpool are said to be 'closely monitoring' the situation of Sanches ahead of potentially initiating a swoop this summer.

Paris Saint-Germain are believed to be keen on carrying out a squad rebuild in the upcoming off-season and the 25-year-old is a potential candidate to make way for new arrivals.

90min have also backed up reports that Sanches may be set to seek a new challenge, claiming that Liverpool, Aston Villa Newcastle, Tottenham and Wolverhampton Wanderers 'appreciate' the midfielder and are keeping an eye on developments alongside Serie A giants AC Milan.

The former Swansea City ace has made 22 appearances for his current employers this campaign in all competitions scoring on two occasions, as per Transfermarkt.

Capology understand that Sanches earns around €124,615 (109,540) per week on his contract at the Parc des Princes on a contract that runs until June 2027.

Speaking to Football FanCast, journalist Jones hasn't had confirmation of Liverpool's interest in the midfielder and thinks we may need to wait until the summer to find out the Reds' preferred targets.

Jones told FFC: "I don't know that this is exactly the fix and the fit that Liverpool are looking for right now. There may be admiration there; he's obviously a player that's always had pedigree since he was very young in the game; people have been aware of his talent. I haven't had it confirmed that he is one they're looking to prioritise as we get into the window. At the moment, I think we'll just have to ease off on getting too excited about it."

Would Renato Sanches be a good signing for Liverpool?

Sanches is neat and tidy on the ball and would add some additional composure in the middle of the park at Anfield if he were to seal a move to Liverpool.

As per WhoScored, Sanches has maintained a passing accuracy of 92.2% for Paris Saint-Germain across all competitions, demonstrating his ability to rotate the ball effectively and rarely cede possession.

FBRef show that the Amadora-born man has also successfully carried out 45 progressive passes in Ligue 1 this term, illustrating his capacity to advance attacking phases of play efficiently.

Nevertheless, Sanches has flattered to deceive at times during his career at the elite level and there would be questions as to whether he could handle the burden of Liverpool's high-octane style of play.

Only time will tell regarding whether the Portugal international pitches up at Anfield this summer as Reds boss Jurgen Klopp looks to enact a squad refresh.