As they look to replace Trent Alexander-Arnold, Liverpool have reportedly turned to Jurgen Klopp to grant them a favour in pursuit of one particular target in 2025.

Liverpool transfer news

Of course, in an ideal world, Liverpool would keep hold of Virgil van Dijk, Mohamed Salah and Alexander-Arnold this summer. But their reality is far from ideal. Instead, their worst nightmare may well be approaching with all three players currently on course to leave as free agents when their contracts come to an end at the end of the season. With a matter of months left to negotiate fresh terms, Liverpool must get things right.

In the case of Alexander-Arnold, especially, those at Anfield should be rushing to secure his signature for years to come amid interest from Real Madrid. With the ball very much in the right-back's court, however, the Reds may be left with no choice but to turn their attention towards alternatives ahead of next summer.

If they are to replace their academy graduate, then the Reds may even turn towards an incredibly familiar face in club legend Klopp. The former Liverpool boss recently took his first job since his Anfield departure by becoming the Head of Global Soccer at Red Bull in a role that will start in January to perhaps hand the Reds the perfect man to call in search of landing one deal.

According to Caught Offside, Liverpool have now made contact to request information on Amar Dedic in the event that they have to find a replacement for Alexander-Arnold next summer. Needing one last favour from Klopp, those at Anfield could yet get their man who is reportedly open to leaving Red Bull Salzburg and completing a summer switch to the Premier League.

"Fantastic" Dedic could replace Alexander-Arnold

It certainly makes sense that Liverpool are reportedly looking at Dedic and not just because of the Klopp link. The right-back is working under Pep Lijnders this season, who played a key role in Alexander-Arnold's development and could now do the same for the 22-year-old before he potentially completes a summer move to Anfield.

With four assists to his name so far this season too, the Salzburg star is showcasing the attacking output needed to complete the near-impossible task of replacing one of Liverpool's most important players. Earning plenty of praise even before recent rumours, Football Talent Scout's Jacek Kulig dubbed Dedic "fantastic" last season.

As Liverpool continue to assess their options, the Turkish right-back could yet emerge to become the ideal candidate to replace Alexander-Arnold in Arne Slot's side next summer.