Liverpool threw away a three-goal lead, but came back to secure all the points in the most dramatic fashion at Anfield. However, not everyone in a red shirt impressed, and Andy Robertson was criticised for his display against Tottenham Hotspur.

How did Robertson play against Spurs?

Liverpool were cruising as they went 3-0 up within the first 15 minutes, but Spurs clawed one back in the first half through Harry Kane, and could have scored more as they found space on Robertson's side.

The left-back was poor throughout, as he consistently gave the ball away and was defensively suspect.

Spurs eventually came back to equalise, before conceding again right at the end of the game - and Robertson will have been relieved that his side did not drop any points.

Journalist Neil Jones criticised the defender, giving him a 5/10 rating, lamenting his lack of awareness in defence.

Writing for Goal, he said: "Switched off towards the end of the first half and put his team under pressure. Then played Son onside for the second goal."

On top of this, the Scotland international also gave away possession 20 times and made two errors leading to shots, as per Sofascore. It was a poor display from the left-back and one he will want to put past him despite the result.

Do Liverpool need another left-back?

Robertson is Liverpool's clear first-choice in his position, so the 29-year-old will likely continue as Jurgen Klopp's main left-back following years of consistently good displays.

But as the Scot gets older, he may need to be rotated more in order to preserve his fitness and maintain the quality of his performances. As he has made 39 appearances across all competitions this season already, it is clear that Kostas Tsimikas may not be able to slot in seamlessly for someone who has been such a key performer for the club over the years, judging by the amount of game time he has been afforded by Klopp, which may suggest he is not of the required standard to truly push Robertson.

There were even whispers that Tsimikas could move away, and although these claims were shot down, if he did depart, Liverpool could be presented with an opportunity to find someone who can play a proper understudy role to Robertson, with an eye to the future as his eventual successor.

For now, though, it may not be a priority given that both Robertson and Tsimikas have experience at the highest level. Although he was poor against Spurs, Robertson is still an important player for Klopp and Liverpool.